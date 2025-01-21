LG's sexiest OLED TV could be getting an upgrade after all... and soon

Quick Summary LG's new wallpaper TV wasn't announced at CES – but it appeared as a CES award winner on the official website. It's a super-thin, wall-mounted TV with LG's clever Zero Connect wireless box.

Back in 2021, we published an elegy for one of the most striking TVs we'd ever seen as LG stopped making it. But now it looks like it's coming back – and even better.

The TV was LG's Signature "wallpaper" OLED, a genuinely gorgeous, superthin television that delivered a punchy picture while appearing to float on your wall. But the firm decided to discontinue the TV in 2020, with the LG WX being the last model.

That was possibly because the tech wasn't quite there yet – all the electronics lived in the soundbar unit with a ribbon cable connecting it all to the TV.

Thankfully though, it seems to be returning to the fold, and this time it's completely wireless. Reports claims that a new model – the LG OLED W5 – will utilise the brand's Zero Connect wireless box, as seen in the LG M4 and new models shown during CES.

LG hasn't confirmed the new TV's existence fully as yet, but it managed to accidentally leak official images and key details.

(Image credit: CES)

What we know about LG"s 2025 wallpaper TV

Awkwardly for LG, the press release about the new TV winning a CES Innovation Award was published online, even though the award-winning TV wasn't officially announced.

The most likely explanation is that LG intended to show off the TV at the show, but had to change its plans – presumably because of some kind of manufacturing or logistical issue.

According to the release, the 77-inch LG W5 is less than half an inch thick, has a brighter, more colourful OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and VRR. It runs the alpha 11 AI processor and has the aforementioned Zero Connect box.

Although the blurb only mentions a 77-inch model, the previous versions were also available in 65 inches.

There's no indication of price or availability, but if the W5 does indeed launch this year, don't expect it to be battling it out with the best cheap TVs. While prices did come down over time, the 2019 wallpaper TV launched with an RRP of $6,999 / £6,999 for the 65-inch version and $12,999 / £12,999 for the 77-inch.