Forget Samsung, new 'art TV' could be your perfect cheaper alternative

Quick Summary After an initial reveal in the USA, TCL's NXTVision A300W TVs are now available in the UK, with 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes on sale – there's no 85-inch for this region. The TVs are TCL's slimmest to date, designed to sit flush to a wall, much like Samsung's The Frame range, with an anti-glare panel and even AI Art mode.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs, you'll likely have noticed there's been a significant shift towards 'design TVs' – super-slim models with anti-glare screens designed to show off art when not in everyday use.

Samsung's The Frame has long been at the forefront of this market, but now other makers want a piece of the creative pie too. TCL's most recent, the NXTVision A300W range, launched in the States earlier this year – but is now available in the UK.

The A300W is TCL's slimmest model to date (at under 2.8cm thin), designed to mount flush against a wall to look even more like a giant art frame. The three sizes – 55-, 65- and 75-inch – are fitted with an anti-glare 'Canvas Screen'.

Introducing the TCL NXTVISION TV - YouTube Watch On

TCL's latest range doesn't shy away from top-end spec, though, with the 4K resolution panel offering plenty of the latest specs, including QLED for enhanced colour and brightness, gamer-friendly 120Hz refresh-rate support, and more.

Much like with Samsung's One Connect Box – which hosts all the ports, typically found on the rear of a set, but in a separate box to make for cleaner wall-mounting – the TCL range also features an off-product control box for neatness.

I've been using Samsung's latest Wireless One Connect Box with its QN990F 8K TV, which further removes another cable, and it's an impressive solution. That set is a huge sum of money, though, which is one of the areas where TCL's models will attract – they're more affordable.

The 55-inch A300W is priced at £949; the 65-inch is £1,199; and the 75-inch will set you back £1,799. There's no 85-inch model in the UK, as you'll find available in the States, as TCL adjusts for various markets.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That undercuts Samsung's 2025 The Frame range – although with TCL not offering any smaller version, such as 50-inch or 43-inch models, the more established Samsung range delivers a wider variety of options.