It's back! Amazon 55in Fire TV 4K drops to lowest price again – secure with only £86!

A TV sale favourite is back! I've been covering Amazon's Prime sales for years now – for October that's officially 'Big Deal Days', not that anyone's calling it that (except Amazon) – and this Amazon Fire TV in 55-inch form has dropped back to its lowest-ever price once more.

This is part of the usual trend around Amazon's sales: many of the retailer's best deals don't appear on actual Prime Day (sorry, Big Deal Days) – they're already live and available right now. That's where this TV comes into the mix, echoing the great promotion that was on offer back in July of this year.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here

If you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs then this early deal is a great opportunity, of course, as Amazon is the master of low pricing with its own-brand TV sets. It's a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review from last year.

Amaon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99, now £429.99 on Amazon Amazon's top-tier TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it's the best model in the series, with the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premier sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Beyond that, the Fire TV part means built-in catch-up services and Amazon Fire apps, so it's brilliantly easy to use too.

The real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is, but of course, its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel, it was £519.99 only a week ago – and, better still, you can secure buying one by putting just £86 down! Five payments at that price over five months, with 0% interest, make for a great way to obtain this bargain telly.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member for that interest-free purchase option to be possible, of course, but the service's cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this great. It delivers other great benefits, too, including Prime Gaming, great titles on Amazon Prime Video (check out October's best selection here), and free shipping on eligible orders.