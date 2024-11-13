The Deal Strikes Back! Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon drops to lowest-ever price in upgraded Argos deal

Not a long time ago in a Prime Days deal that now seems far, far away, an incredible Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon offer landed at Amazon. There's even better news today, though, as The Deal Strikes Back in an even cheaper offer from Argos' current deals.
Check out the Millennium Falcon Collector Series deal at Argos
This is all part of the best Black Friday deals promotions across various retailers, with the sale event now seemingly taking place throughout the entirety of November – not just for the 29th weekend. Shopping now is of no disadvantage, therefore, especially when deals are topping old best-of prices.
An awesome buy for any adult builder, the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a gigantic set with over 7,500 bricks. It'll take longer to build than watching every Star Wars movie back to back.
This is great news if you're a Star Wars fan and have been waiting for this deal to resurface – it was so popular on Amazon that the stock flew off the shelves at Lightspeed. Indeed, Amazon no longer even lists the product, given how popular the deal was.
The deal at Argos is a brilliant one, but it's not a budget offering by any stretch of the imagination. If the bigger model is too rich for your tastes, then there's the smaller 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon instead, which is also on offer at various retailers – including Amazon, as shown below.
The standard Millennium Falcon set comes with seven minifigs and can be opened to play with them inside the ship. It's a smaller and more affordable offering – so could make an ideal gift this holiday season.
Looking over third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, the Collector Series Millennium Falcon hasn't ever been priced this low – and that's based on the previous Amazon sale price. That's a major win for buyers shopping at Argos this Black Friday month.
The 7,541 piece set is a mammoth build, but whether Lego fan, Star Wars fan, or both, it'll be an epic saga to complete such a project. And while it's a serious investment, with the price at its best ever, now could be the time to introduce your credit card to the dark side of the Force...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
