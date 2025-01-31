These stylish new speakers come with a racing pedigree

Quick Summary The new Diana speakers from Gold Note are modular two-way speakers with high sensitivity. They also use a unique material for their stylish look. Each loudspeaker is clad in fabric made from Italian racing car seats.

Italian audio brand Gold Note has unveiled its new modular speaker system, the Diana, and in addition to their audiophile specifications each loudspeaker is clad in a fascinating fabric.

The cabinet is sheathed in recycled materials sourced from racing car seats. That's not a gimmick – the finish, according to the manufacturer, is much more resilient than traditional wood or lacquer.

Spin Fleetwood Mac's The Chain on one of the best turntables and you'll be instantly transported to the track at Monza.

There are two models here, Diana I and Diana II, and both are compatible with the Diana III-F floorstanding subwoofer.

The Diana I has a sensitivity of 88 dB and the Diana II is better still with a sensitivity rating of 91 dB. It also sports significantly improved bass response. Both models are bass reflex designs that can be placed close to walls.

The key difference between the two speakers is the number of midrange drivers. The Diana I has a 6.5-inch midrange driver with a glass fibre cone, and the Diana II has two of them. Both models also have a 1.1-inch silk dome tweeter.

Gold Note Diana: speakers, subs and a centre speaker too

The Diana speakers are designed to work by themselves as well as with the subwoofer, but if you use the latter they have an automatic recognition system that adjusts the audio to account for the extra low end. The subwoofer has a down-firing 6.5-inch driver and a bass reflex port, and Gold Note promises "deep, controlled bass" down to 38Hz.

If you're building your own home cinema setup, there's a further Diana speaker, the Diana Centre. That has a 1-inch silk dome tweeter and twin midrange drivers. Like the Diana II, it has a sensitivity of 91 dB. It also comes with a sealed cabinet with mechanical resonators to minimise unwanted vibration. This is the brand's first home theatre product.

They're certainly striking, but as yet we don't know the price or launch date. However, we do know that their UK distributor will be Airt Audio.