5-star Sonos soundbar suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in amazing Amazon deal

When it comes to the best soundbars, Sonos is a name that you'll most certainly hear about frequently – and for good reason, as its Arc, Beam and Ray trio of options are great buys to pair with the best TVs of today (the Ray fits into the best soundbars for small TVs in particular). But it's the most popular one of the lot that's at its lowest price as part of Amazon's October Prime Day deals.

Check out the Sonos Beam 2 deal on Amazon

Sonos' second-gen Beam 2, which was awarded the coveted 5-star Platinum Award in T3's review, has seen its price suddenly plummet to its lowest ever. This is a real bonafide deal that you won't want to sleep on – and it undercuts the previous price low by quite a margin, too!

Sonos Beam 2: was £499, now £322.04 at Amazon The best Sonos soundbar for most people, the single-box soundbar (there's no separate sub, unless you buy one) is an ideal fit whether you're watching your favourite movie or blasting out your favourite tunes. The Amazon deal beats all others given this sale price, making it the retailer to shop at!

What makes the Beam 2 so impressive is its big sound from a relatively small footprint. This soundbar also doesn't come with a subwoofer, however, so if you're looking to be at least semi-discreet and not bother your neighbours then it's a sensible option. It's great with movies but also very adept with music too.

It can also decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional sound format, and uses processing to emit sound from its small chassis in a way that gives additional height and width far beyond the reach of a standard TV screen. Don't expect it to sound like the best surround sound system ever made, mind, but you can expect a big soundstage.

This price drop is most welcome and even beats the previous record-low price point set in the Black Friday sales last year. Better still, you can pick the Beam 2 in its best-looking black finish, as many previous sales have only permitted the white option at the lower price (not so this time, however, as the white model is a whole penny pricier!). So if you've been waiting to buy a Beam for some time, now that time has come... but be quick, as it'll be over and done with by the end of Wednesday 9 October!