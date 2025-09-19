Huawei's Watch GT 6 lineup just landed with some juicy launch day discounts

Smartwatch season’s in full swing, and Huawei has just launched its Watch GT 6 lineup - the GT 6 and GT 6 Pro - with a big push on stamina and style.

To celebrate, the Huawei Store has switched on a launch promo across the range, which includes £30 off plus a free extra strap on both watches. There's also two Outdoor Edition bundles that throw in FreeArc open-ear headphones that cost less than buying them separately.

So why are these deals worth a look? Huawei says the all-new GT 6 series can last up to 21 days on a single charge depending on usage, while bringing upgraded GPS accuracy, with sizes and finishes to suit gym days and smart nights out alike. If you’ve been holding out for a new daily driver with weeks-not-hours battery - and a tidy saving - this is the one to check out.

Heads-up: these Huawei Store deals end 30 October (23:59 BST), so you might not want to hang about.

Save £30 Huawei Watch GT 6: was £229 now £199 at Huawei UK A fresh take on the everyday smartwatch, the GT 6 mixes clean design with upgraded stamina. Huawei quotes up to 21 days’ battery (model/usage dependent), so you can track sleep, workouts and notifications without living by the charger. The upgraded Sunflower Positioning System aims for more accurate GPS on runs, rides and hikes, and there are multiple sizes and finishes plus easy strap swaps to suit gym days and nights out. With this deal, you get £30 off at the Huawei Store and a free extra strap during the launch window - a pretty decent saving on a just-launched watch. Read more ▼

Huawei Watch GT Pro: was £329 now £299 at Huawei UK The GT 6 Pro steps up materials and screen tech while keeping that long-life promise. You’re getting a larger, brighter display (up to 3,000 nits), sapphire glass and an aviation-grade titanium alloy body, plus the same health/fitness tools and upgraded GPS accuracy. It’s built to look sharp in the office and hold its own on the trail. With this launch deal, you get £30 off at the Huawei Store and a free extra strap included, making the Pro’s premium finish more accessible from the get-go. Read more ▼

Save £30 Huawei Outdoor Edition: GT 6 + FreeArc launch offer: was £259 now £229 at Huawei UK This is a bit of a “grab everything in one go” bundle. You get the GT 6’s weeks-long battery and tidier GPS, plus FreeArc open-ear headphones for runs and commutes where you still want to hear what’s going on. The buds are IP57 rated, fit snugly and charge fast; touch controls can be a bit fiddly, but for aware listening they’re a solid shout. The deal includes £30 off at checkout and a free extra strap on the watch. If you’re piecing together a fitness setup without spending a fortune, this is a neat, no-faff package. Read more ▼

Huawei Outdoor Edition: GT 6 Pro + FreeArc launch offer: was £359 now £329 at Huawei UK Want the premium watch and the open-ear buds in one package? This bundle pairs the GT 6 Pro - boasting a brighter display, tougher materials, and same multi-day battery - with FreeArc headphones. It’s a practical combo for road runs, bike commutes or gym sessions where you don’t want to be sealed off from the world. The buds bring IP57 durability and quick top-ups, while the Pro looks the part everywhere else. The launch deal knocks £30 off and includes a free spare strap, so you’re basically sorted for training and everyday wear from day one. Read more ▼