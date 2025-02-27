Google Pixel Watch 3 getting a huge free update that could save your life

Quick Summary Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature has been given FDA clearance. The feature was already available in some European countries, but it will roll out to US Pixel Watch 3 owners at the end of March.

Smartwatches these days are far from just wrist-worn devices that mirror the notifications that are happening on your connected smartphone. Many offer a number of health and fitness features, from the ability to take an ECG directly from your wrist, to detecting if you take a tumble.

The Apple Watch for example, has Fall Detection and Car Crash detection, both of which ask if you're alright if they detect either instance, and if you don't respond, they will call emergency services. Google's Pixel Watch 3 also has a number of health features, like Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications and it too offers the ability to take an ECG, like the Apple Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7.

There is a feature that Google's Pixel Watch 3 has that others don't though, and that's Loss of Pulse Detection.

Announced when the smartwatch arrived in August 2024, it was immediately made available in a number of European countries, including the UK. It was not, however, available in the US, as it was awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But there's good news now, a report from 9to5Google has confirmed Loss of Pulse Detection has been granted by the FDA as of 26 February. That means it can now roll out to supported watches in the US.

Like Fall Detection and Car Crash on Apple Watch, the Loss of Pulse Detection feature will prompt you to confirm you are alright if no pulse is detected. The feature uses the Pixel Watch 3's heart rate monitor along with other sensors and a “multi-check, AI-based algorithm" to detect if your heart stops beating.

Google does warn that it's not a replacement for genuine cardiac care, though: "Loss of Pulse Detection may not detect every instance of a loss of pulse and is not intended for users with pre existing heart conditions or those who require cardiac monitoring. It does not diagnose or treat any medical condition or provide follow-up care."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When is Loss of Pulse Detection coming to US?

Google has said the update with the Loss of Pulse Detection feature will “begin rolling it out in the US at the end of March”.

You will need to enable it on the Pixel Watch app on your phone within the Safety and Emergency section.

The Loss of Pulse Detection feature is already available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.