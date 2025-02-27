Google Pixel Watch 3 getting a huge free update that could save your life
This update is brilliant news for US users
Quick Summary
Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature has been given FDA clearance.
The feature was already available in some European countries, but it will roll out to US Pixel Watch 3 owners at the end of March.
Smartwatches these days are far from just wrist-worn devices that mirror the notifications that are happening on your connected smartphone. Many offer a number of health and fitness features, from the ability to take an ECG directly from your wrist, to detecting if you take a tumble.
The Apple Watch for example, has Fall Detection and Car Crash detection, both of which ask if you're alright if they detect either instance, and if you don't respond, they will call emergency services. Google's Pixel Watch 3 also has a number of health features, like Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications and it too offers the ability to take an ECG, like the Apple Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7.
There is a feature that Google's Pixel Watch 3 has that others don't though, and that's Loss of Pulse Detection.
Announced when the smartwatch arrived in August 2024, it was immediately made available in a number of European countries, including the UK. It was not, however, available in the US, as it was awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
But there's good news now, a report from 9to5Google has confirmed Loss of Pulse Detection has been granted by the FDA as of 26 February. That means it can now roll out to supported watches in the US.
Like Fall Detection and Car Crash on Apple Watch, the Loss of Pulse Detection feature will prompt you to confirm you are alright if no pulse is detected. The feature uses the Pixel Watch 3's heart rate monitor along with other sensors and a “multi-check, AI-based algorithm" to detect if your heart stops beating.
Google does warn that it's not a replacement for genuine cardiac care, though: "Loss of Pulse Detection may not detect every instance of a loss of pulse and is not intended for users with pre existing heart conditions or those who require cardiac monitoring. It does not diagnose or treat any medical condition or provide follow-up care."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
When is Loss of Pulse Detection coming to US?
Google has said the update with the Loss of Pulse Detection feature will “begin rolling it out in the US at the end of March”.
You will need to enable it on the Pixel Watch app on your phone within the Safety and Emergency section.
The Loss of Pulse Detection feature is already available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Canyon’s new service turns road bikes into personalised, rolling masterpieces
The company is bringing boutique customisation to the masses
By Matt Kollat Published
-
There's an ingenious and cheap way to make sure you never lose your camera
If you're worried about losing your expensive camera, this little device could help
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a subtly guest stars in massive Samsung phone leak
There's a 2 for 1 deal on leaks today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google discontinues one of its most popular entertainment devices
RIP Chromecast
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google TV Streamer gets its first big update of the year, but it's not all good news
Especially not if you're an audiophile
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Here's when Android 16 will be officially detailed – Google I/O 25 date revealed
We're soon going to know a lot more about Google's plans as I/O 2025 is announced
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a price leak confirms what we all feared
Google's affordable Pixel 9a might not be as affordable as we hoped
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a reportedly coming with a stack of freebies
Google’s new Pixel 9a could come with a few somethings to sweeten the deal
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a could be imminent as documents found online
This would make the device's launch two months early
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google TV gets a new AI-powered feature update, but it's not for everyone
Your Google TV box or Chromecast might have received a new feature update – here's what it does
By Britta O'Boyle Published