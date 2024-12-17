Ray-Ban Meta glasses get their biggest free update yet

Ray-Ban's bringing Live AI to your eyeballs and can name that tune too

There's a new software update for early access users of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

It introduces Live AI for video and Live Translation for real-time translation. You can expect a wider rollout in 2025.

Ray-Ban's Meta smart glasses are getting a massive upgrade that'll make them much more useful: Live AI and AI translation. They're also getting Shazam integration so you can identify songs being played near you without having to reach for your phone.

A software update is now available for users on the early access program, with a wider rollout expected early next year.

Live AI brings video to the Meta AI functionality of the glasses. That means, when you're in a Meta AI session it'll be able to indentify what you see in real time and provide context-aware information. For example, Meta suggests that your glasses will be able to guide you through everyday activities, such as meal preparation, gardening, or exploring a place you haven't been before.

The longer term goal is for Meta AI to be proactive rather than just reactive. Meta wants its AI to "give useful suggestions even before you ask."

Live Translation could be great for travellers

You might have seen Live Translation already, because Mark Zuckerberg demoed it on stage at Meta's Connect event earlier a couple of months ago. It enables your glasses to translate speech in real time, enabling you to hear the translation through the glasses' built-in speakers or view a transcript on your phone.

For now, it only works with three languages: Spanish, French and Italian – as well as English, of course.

There's a new fun feature too – Shazam integration. Now, you can simply say "Hey Meta, what's this song?" and your smart glasses will Shazam it – or at least, it will if you're in the US or Canada.

Early access users can find the new features in the v11 software update, which is rolling out now. The rest of the world should get them in 2025 along with "some surprises".

Carrie Marshall

