Far from being the "hands-on" title I'd expected to write, having just come from a preview session of Samsung's latest mid-range flagship, the Galaxy A57, I am nothing but amused with the latest phone's 'Fun' Camera app features.

The mode, found directly within the Camera app's options, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to apply filters in real-time, which you can then snap as stills. I was transformed into a Pug dog, in one example, after which I spent probably too long plonking a playful, animated cat onto colleagues' heads.

As someone who uses the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra as my current daily driver, the appearance of 'Fun' mode was something of a surprise to me – because it doesn't feature in the Korean brand's top-tier flagship. This is the reserve of A-series models only, I was told.

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(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It's not the first time that the mode – which also offers lion's manes, punk rockers, and other transformative options – has appeared in Samsung's phones. But it is the first time that I've ever noticed it, as it's not so hidden in the A57's setup, given its latest One UI 8.5 software.

In the Snapchat era, filters are certainly nothing new. This 'Fun' mode is just Samsung keeping up to speed. Dog and cat fans will certainly love it – as will pretty much anybody. And I kind of wish the mode was part of my Galaxy S26 Ultra's setup, too.

So shiny

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But let's back up a bit. The Galaxy A57's overall cameras – a 50-megapixel main, 12MP wide and 5MP macro – don't actually differ compared to the previous A56 model's, bar a new image signal processor (ISP) being on board.

The real appeal of the latest Samsung model comes down to its design: a glass sandwich contained between a metal frame, with an oh-so-shiny finish. I've shot the 'Icyblue' colourway, as you can see in my pictures on this page, which does like to reflect light in abundance.

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It gives the A-series a distinct look, though, without it being a huge departure from the Galaxy phone series' iconic look – with the cameras arranged in a separate island, protruding from the rear (although not too much; this isn't 'wobblegate' as you'll find from the S26 Ultra). This ' Ambient Design Island', as it's called, has a translucent finish.

Upgrades galore

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As a generational upgrade, the Galaxy A57 brings hardware advances throughout its specification. As I wrote about in a separate piece, the base RAM is increased over its A56 predecessor, while the latest Exynos (1680) processor is also on board.

The display remains a 6.7-inch panel, but the devil's in the detail here, as the A57 nips and tucks the amount of bezel. The top and sides are a mere 1.5mm of black bars around the panel, allowing the display to shine – and with 1900 nits of peak brightness, it can certainly do just that.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This rearranging of core spec and design has also enabled Samsung to trim the handset's width by (and admittedly not massive) 0.5mm – so it's now just 6.9mm – despite maintaining the same large 5,000mAh battery for this generation. That ought to translate into decent shelf-life per charge, with 45W charging remaining for quick top-ups.

This new design also conforms to higher IP rating certification, with IP68 meaning it's fully waterproof and able to survive dunks at 1.5m for at least 30 minutes. That, plus 6 years of security and system updates, all points to a sturdier, longer-lasting handset.

At what cost?

All these upgrades do mean a bump in price, though. The previous Galaxy A56's £499 starting price got people asking "is it too much?" even a year ago. The Galaxy A57? It's even more, with a £529 starting price – around a 6% rise.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Such a rise isn't a surprise given the increase in processor, RAM, design and display enhancements, but it's stretching the meaning of 'mid-range', when Nothing's Phone (4a) Pro can be nabbed for less – and that features a proper zoom camera.

The real test is on 'the Apple chart', though, where Samsung's offering is a fair chunk cheaper than the iPhone 17e's asking price. Those are UK prices, as I await further regional pricing – and confirmation if the handset will even range in other territories, such as the USA.

If you're just looking for one of the best cheap phones, therefore, then do keep in mind that the previous Galaxy A56 can be had, at the time of writing, for just over £280 direct from Amazon. And that, too, can turn you into a Pug dog, so might provide everything you need – and more change in your pocket for pet food, too...