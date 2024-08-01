My favourite foldable phone is £500 off right now!

If you're a fan of emerging technology, you'll already be more than aware of the foldable phone market. These devices are like something from a sci-fi movie, offering a much larger internal display accessed by opening the device.

While there are a great number of handsets on the market, my personal favourite is the Honor Magic V2. It's still the thinnest foldable on the market – under 10mm when folded – making it a top pick for those coming directly from a slab phone.

Now, you can snag that device with a cool £500 discount! Pick it up for just £1,199.99 at Argos.

Save £500 on the fantastic Honor Magic V2 at Argos. That's a mighty strong foldable phone, boasting the thinnest frame of any on the market right now. You even find 512GB of internal storage – perfect for all of your files.

That's a massive amount of phone for the cash. Not only are you getting a sleek and stylish handset – you're getting the thinnest foldable on the market. At just 9.9mm thick when folded and 4.7mm when opened out, this is a dream for those who loathe bulky pockets.

On top of that, you'll find a whopping 512GB of storage in the device. That's perfect for all of your files and should help to ensure you don't have to spend extra on hard drives or – worse, still – delete old files.

I'm currently four months into a year-long test with this handset, and so far I've been absolutely blown away by the quality of it. It's every part the flagship handset, with snappy operation and more power than you'll ever fully utilise.

Foldable phones have always been expensive tech, but with £500 currently slashed from the price tag of this model, there really has never been a better time to buy. If you're on the hunt for your first foldable and want something dependable, sleek and comparatively affordable, this is the pick for you.