Major Samsung competitor reveals huge camera upgrade will continue for years to come

Quick Summary Oppo and Hasselblad have announced their ongoing strategic partnership, meaning future Oppo flagship phones will deliver camera setups with Hasselblad modes. The announcement was made in Gothenburg, Sweden, where Hasselblad's headquarters is based, to tie in with a presentation of the latest Oppo Find X8 Ultra handset, featuring a Hasselblad-approved penta camera setup.

When it comes to picking one of the best Android phones, the camera quality has increasingly become a significant factor in that choice.

Oppo made some significant noise when it returned to the UK market with its Find X8 Pro, featuring a consistent quad 50-megapixel camera setup.

Since, the Find X8 Ultra model has launched in China, featuring the world's first dual-periscope setup among its penta-camera setup (yes, it has five on the back!).

But that's not all: a partnership with world-renowned imaging company Hasselblad also features. And that's a camera upgrade that's set to continue beyond the Ultra's reveal.

That's a big deal for Oppo, especially with the competition, such as Leica's partnership with Xiaomi, or other big names, such as Samsung and Apple, handling their image work in-house.

This Oppo and Hasselblad partnership means collaborative engineering of the company's phone cameras. The relationship commenced four years ago and continues to improve thanks to Oppo's and Hasselblad's research and development together.

The rollout includes various software modes, inspired by classic Hasselblad lens hardware. Hasselblad Portrait Mode promises "professional portraits with a bokeh effect to match classic Hasselblad lenses," while Master Mode is "designed to match the colour character of Hasselblad X2D".

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra's penta camera also includes a True Chroma Sensor, which is designed to "see what your eyes see," using 9 light channels to capture colour and keep "skin tones natural and environments balanced," for more realistic results.

There'll be more to come, no doubt, with Oppo's not-yet-revealed 2026 products set to raise the bar yet further. Hasselblad says the company is "currently engineering our next-gen mobile imaging system, which will create a new benchmark for quality".

This Hasselblad upgrade is a clear staple of Oppo's appeal, one that could be enough to make you shun that Samsung or Apple handset for a wider-ranged camera alternative.