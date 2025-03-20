EU paves the way for iPhones and Android devices to ditch USB-C entirely
Clarification enables Apple, Samsung and others to switch to wireless charging only
Quick Summary
The European Commission has clarified its position on mandatory USB-C charging for portable devices.
The law does allow for devices to ditch wired charging entirely, as long as it supports a wireless option.
USB-C charging could face the sack from some manufacturers, just a few months after an EU ruling made it mandatory for phones and other portable devices to adopt it.
That's because the European Parliament has clarified its legislation, revealing that it only applies to devices when charged by wire. If a gadget has wireless charging capabilities, it is allowed to ship in EU member states without a USB-C port.
This news could have a direct impact on the likes of Apple and Samsung, who are each expected to unveil thinner phones this year in the guise of the (rumoured) iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
While those handsets are still likely to come with USB-C charging, successive iterations could ditch wired power entirely. Indeed, Apple was reportedly looking to do so for its superslim iPhone coming later this year, but allegedly opted against it in case it fell foul of EU rules.
That's turned out not to be the case. 9to5mac contacted the EU to clarify the guidelines and European Commission press officer Federica Miccoli told the site that a port-less product would not be in breach of the legistlation: "Since, such radio equipment cannot be recharged via wired charging, it does not need to incorporate the harmonised (wired) charging solution," she said.
This could change device design going forward, with other phone makers undoubtedly keeping a close eye on proceedings.
Third-party accessory manufacturers could stand to benefit too, with wireless charging stands becoming vital for any port-less iPhones or Android devices that might appear.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There is one caveat though, the European Commission retains the right to legislate against wireless charging if companies attempt to fragment that market (as with USB-C, Lightning, Micro USB beforehand): "The Commission will monitor the evolution of all types of wireless charging technologies (not only inductive), particularly market developments, market penetration, market fragmentation, technological performance, interoperability, energy efficiency and charging performance," continued Miccoli.
Still, it's paved the way for a wire-free future – certainly where European phone sales are concerned. And now we've all stocked up on USB-C cables, we might have to find a larger drawer to stash them in alongside the Lightning leads we've already hoarded in the past.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Shark's new portable fan will cover you in a cooling mist for an on-the-go spa experience
It's just over 2kg as well!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Sennheiser's new HD headphones aim at audiophiles for less
Designed for audiophiles and gamers, the HD 550 promise all the joys of open-back audio without the price tag
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple's first foldable could come with an unexpected feature, claims expert
If it ends up being true, we'd be absolutely fine with it.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung G Fold could be followed by a tri-fold G Flip
Samsung could be preparing to evolve its popular flip phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google's Pixel 9a does one simple thing that could tempt me away from iPhones after a decade
Google's played a blinder here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung's 2025 foldable upgrades edge closer to release, after 3C listing
But don't expect quicker charging speeds
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands-on reveals Apple isn't cutting all the corners
This is shaping up to be a great device
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone 17 Air could have a major advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – its price
Apple could undercut Samsung significantly
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple could have two Studio Displays in the pipeline, but there's mystery behind the second
The great Apple monitor mystery – is Apple making two Studio Displays or something even bigger?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official details emerge, but also one big compromise
We expected this to happen
By Sam Cross Published