EE rolls out 5G upgrades for even more Brits to enjoy

EE has rolled out its faster standalone 5G network to additional towns and cities in the UK.

5G standalone offers a better service over standard 5G as the network is built solely for 5G use. The conventional 5G network we've used until now (and continue to in many cases, as operators switch over) uses some of the older 4G infrastructure and can therefore be less reliable.

However, the standalone system ensures that compatible smartphones get the most from the faster speeds and stronger signals afforded by newer technology. Most of the best phones available today support it.

EE's 5G standalone network was launched in September last year and has now rolled out to 19 new locations around Britain: Altrincham, Blackburn, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Corby, Cwmbran, Doncaster, Exeter, Huddersfield, Hyde, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Port Talbot, Rotherham, Sale, Sunderland, Wakefield, Walkden and Wilmslow.

It claims that there will be 50 locations in the UK covered by the improved service by the end of the month, with approximately 40% of the population able to access it.

In addition, EE has announced that 5G standalone will be available to all new and upgrading customers taking a handset plan.

"5G standalone is giving many customers a better and more reliable mobile experience, especially in busy locations," said the company's director of mobile, Malcolm Cubitt.

"We are widening its accessibility so more people can benefit – especially those looking to harness the power of cutting-edge features on the newest smartphones."

The service will also work on supported tablets, with more details available on EE's website.