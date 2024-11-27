Who says Lego is only for kids? The famous Danish company has been offering brick builds for adults for years now – so whether you're shopping for yourself, looking for something entertaining for a loved one, or genuinely seeking out a deal for younger Lego builders, here we'll be tracking the best Lego offers as part of the best Black Friday sales.
There's been no shortage of offers, that's for sure. Indeed, it's why I've decided to start this live blog today – as we've seen the best Amazon Black Friday deals and best Argos Black Friday deals be littered with various Lego offers. Lego's official sale is scheduled to begin this weekend, from 29 November.
The target audiences and asking prices for Lego differ wildly, though, so I've broken it down into sections – from a star deal, to biggest discounts, best adult sets, then offers under £100 and under £50 to tempt you. Whether you're into Star Wars, Disney, Nintendo, LOTR, architecture, NASA, or anything else – keep an eye on the live blog below for all the latest updates and edits for top Lego deals.
Lego best Black Friday highlights
- Lowest-price Millennium Falcon re-stock at John Lewis
- Shop all Lego deals in the Argos Black Friday sale
- Official Lego Black Friday begins 29 November
Lego star deal
The ultimate set for Star Wars fans now at its lowest-ever price. Sure, it still costs a packet, but there's a massive 7,500 elements in the build – sure to keep you going. This deal has been selling out at many retailers – but it's now available again from John Lewis, as reported by my T3 colleague.
Best Lego deals for adults
Halfway to the moon cheaper than from Lego.com directly, this Lego Icons NASA launch system set is an epic – and it's not been this cheap for a couple of months now.
A Lego Insiders deal as this one reaches end-of-life, you'll need to be signed up and signed into Lego's site for this discount to apply. A great deal for retro gaming fans – the NES launched over 40 years ago!
Never rule out Asda when it comes to deals! The supermarket favourite has undercut Amazon with this particular Marvel Dr. Strange set – which is in high demand.
Best Lego deals under £100
The best price on this superb Ford GT from Lego Technic undercuts all the other big sellers. It's a great rendition of the famous car that builders and car-enthusiasts will equally love.
Best Lego deals under £50
Minecraft is a seriously big deal right now – especially with the movie around the corner. This set at Asda has 30% off at the checkout stage, which makes it cheaper than from anywhere else right now.
Love Lilo & Stitch? How about your own brick-based build of the latter? It's one of the cutest Disney and Lego collaborations we've seen – with the best price at Argos.
Best Lego deals live blog
Eat up this deal, Mario fans
I just posted a NES deal (at £183) on the main page. If that's a bit rich and you're looking for a retro Nintendo Lego set then this Pirhana Plant is a fun shelf-worthy addition to any gaming fan's home. Or even as a gift.
Don't forget to sign up
I must also point out that Lego.com has an 'Insiders' membership – which offers discounts to full-price sales.
At first I thought it was going to be some kind of subscription model for super-fans. But, no, it's a free sign-up – obviously to have your email attached to account – and 100% worth going through with for special discounts.
Take a look at Lego Insiders page to get yourself on the list – it'll be helpful with discounts, whether now or in the future.
In an affordable galaxy far, far nearer...
Big Millennium Falcon in the main section a few hundred quid beyond your budget? Yeah, samesies! This smaller equivalent will still be a joy to build, though, especially with this discount – courtesy of Amazon's sales.
Oh Lordy!
This is the ultimate set for any LOTR enthusiast, as highlighted by my T3 colleague. There's no word on how long this price will stick around – so be sure to grab this massive set with a massive discount.
Ahoy there!
Okay, so that might've sounded a bit too pirate – and The Endurance, a historical British ship, doesn't quite fit that time-frame. It does fit in as part of the Black Friday sales, though, as Lego is officially setting this new set to sail from 29 November – so on Black Friday itself. We'll have to see how good the discount is come then...