Who says Lego is only for kids? The famous Danish company has been offering brick builds for adults for years now – so whether you're shopping for yourself, looking for something entertaining for a loved one, or genuinely seeking out a deal for younger Lego builders, here we'll be tracking the best Lego offers as part of the best Black Friday sales.

There's been no shortage of offers, that's for sure. Indeed, it's why I've decided to start this live blog today – as we've seen the best Amazon Black Friday deals and best Argos Black Friday deals be littered with various Lego offers. Lego's official sale is scheduled to begin this weekend, from 29 November.

The target audiences and asking prices for Lego differ wildly, though, so I've broken it down into sections – from a star deal, to biggest discounts, best adult sets, then offers under £100 and under £50 to tempt you. Whether you're into Star Wars, Disney, Nintendo, LOTR, architecture, NASA, or anything else – keep an eye on the live blog below for all the latest updates and edits for top Lego deals.

Lego best Black Friday highlights

Lego star deal

Best Lego deals for adults

Lego Nintendo Entertainment System: was £219.99 now £183.99 at LEGO A Lego Insiders deal as this one reaches end-of-life, you'll need to be signed up and signed into Lego's site for this discount to apply. A great deal for retro gaming fans – the NES launched over 40 years ago!

Best Lego deals under £100

Best Lego deals under £50

Lego Disney Stitch: was £60 now £44 at Argos Love Lilo & Stitch? How about your own brick-based build of the latter? It's one of the cutest Disney and Lego collaborations we've seen – with the best price at Argos.