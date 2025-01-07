The ultimate slim gaming laptop? Acer's new Neo looks like it's out of The Matrix

With the name 'Neo' attached to it, I don't think it's any surprise that Acer has gone all Cyberpunk 2077 with its latest gaming laptop's promotional image – the Predator Helios 16S AI. After all, Keanu Reeves may have starred in The Matrix, as Neo, but the actor also lent his name to the aforementioned videogame.
Anyway, I digress. For here – as part of the best CES 2025 product reveals – Acer has dropped a mega gaming laptop new-arrival, which boasts some of the latest power in a slimmed-down chassis. It's trendy, it's presented by an AI-like man in a leather jacket – and I'm so here for it.
The Predator Helios 16S AI opts for Nvidia's also-just-announced GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU – yes, CES 2025 has proven a busy show – placing it in the upper echelons of what's available right now. That's coupled with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX.
Sure, its 'non-S' Helios 16 and Helios 18 cousins offer the more powerful 5090 variant of Nvidia's new GPU, should you want – but those models aren't so slim. So how has the Helios 16S AI managed to squeeze this power into a sub-2cm chassis? It's down to "advanced thermals," which, according to Acer, the brand's "5th Gen AeroBlade technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU".
That'll help keep things cooler – although I wouldn't be surprised if the fans on this slim-yet-powerful beast sound like little rockets – but there's also slightly less battery here (76Whr vs 99Whr) to deliver a smaller and lighter model overall. That's about all that's cut, though, as the Helio 16S AI features a 16-inch OLED panel with 2560x1600 resolution, offered in 240Hz or 165Hz refresh rate variants.
How much the Acer Predator Helios 16S AI, 16 AI and 18 AI models will cost isn't known at this stage. But with specs as stonking as this – and a lifestyle image so very Cyberpunk – these already read like they belong among the best gaming laptops of 2025. Here's hoping...
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
HP just unveiled my dream gaming laptop – and its most powerful ever
HP's new Omen laptop looks staggering
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Razer slims down its Blade 16 laptop with stunning results
Is this the most attractive gaming laptop ever?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Move over LG, Samsung's got wireless TV in 2025 – and I love The Frame Pro
It's not only LG with wireless TVs for 2025, as Samsung gets in on the action
By Mike Lowe Published
-
LG's best 2025 OLED TV makes a huge change – I tested it and was amazed
The LG OLED G5 ditches MLA for multi-layered OLED, with brighter-than-ever results – and I got to test it out at CES 2025
By Mike Lowe Published
-
TCL Playcube is a portable projector with a twist
With Google TV on board, this stylish projector was an unexpected addition
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
TCL affordable premium TVs bring the next generation of QD-MiniLED
The TCL QM6K series features a new Halo control system and Google Gemini capabilities for a brighter and smarter TV
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Dell kills its biggest brand in shock move
Dell's CES news feels fairly massive
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo's anticipated Switch 2 reveal already has some XL competition
Acer's second-gen Nitro Blaze handheld comes in an extra-large 11-inch size
By Mike Lowe Published