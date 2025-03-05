M4 MacBook Air expected to launch later today

After a false start yesterday, there could be new MacBooks arriving today

MacBook Air (M3, 2024) review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Sam Cross
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The M4 MacBook Air could arrive today.

That comes after a red herring in the form of an iPad, yesterday.

Despite collective wisdom and thoughts to the contrary, we did not get a new MacBook yesterday. That comes despite what looked like a tease from brand CEO Tim Cook on Twitter.

Instead, we got a new iPad Air, complete with an upgrade in the form of an M3 chip. That was expected to come around the same interval as the new laptop, or a little afterwards – but certainly not in advance of the MacBook.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait too much longer. Notorious Apple insider, Mark Gurman, took to Twitter to suggest that the long-awaited M4 MacBook Air could arrive today.

So, what exactly can we expect from the new devices? Well, not too much is going to look different on the face of it – according to the leaks and rumours we've heard.

The device is expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, just as the current M3 MacBook Air does. That's shouldn't come as too much of a surprise – the range has used those sizes for some time.

There is, of course, going to be a new chip powering the devices. That's the M4 chip, which we've already seen in the Mac Mini, the MacBook Pro and other devices.

That chip should also bring some added functionality. The most notable new feature comes in the display tech, which should offer some additional functionality for users. That would allow for two displays to be used in addition to the built-in display. The current models only offer two external displays with the lid closed.

There's no word yet on when to expect the new devices, but given that yesterday's launch happened around 2pm, we might expect something similar today. Regardless, we'll be keeping a close eye on things as they develop throughout the next few hours.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸