We're bang in the middle of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale right now, an autumnal event that's brought some surprisingly impressive discounts with it, and I've been scouring through the gaming laptop deals available – and I just found the very best one.

Acer has slashed a welcome £400 off one of the newest versions of its Nitro 16 gaming laptop – and it's one that houses a super-powerful Nvidia GeForce RXT 5070 Ti, making this a supremely capable machine. I'm actually incredibly surprised that you can get it for just £1399.99 right now.

Save £400 Acer Nitro 16 (5070 Ti): was £1,799.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon This laptop should be a great bit of hardware for years to come, and I'm genuinely quite surprised at its price – when some competitors have been much more minor with their percentage discounts.

I've tested quite a few gaming laptops this year, including a host that have housed Nvidia's latest generation of laptop graphics cards, the 50 series – and I've got hands-on experience with the 5070 Ti specifically. Still, it's actually something of a surprise to me that the Nitro 16 isn't one of those I've used.

So, that means I can't necessarily vouch for exactly what it feels like in your hands, or how its design looks in person. Still, so much of what makes a laptop a good investment is more about specs, and Acer has done a tremendous job here, with a very capable AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for all your storage needs.

Plus, the display goes up to 180Hz, meaning you can enjoy a high refresh rate to match your high frame rates, getting smooth gameplay for days. It's a great package, and that price cut means it's actually something of a steal – make sure you grab it before it either runs out of stock or disappears when Amazon's event ends at the end of 8 October.