Apple MacBook Pro to get a major rival from an unlikely source, claims report

Quick Summary
Google could be working on a Pixel-branded laptop, said to be aptly named the Google Pixel Laptop.
The report is based on an internal email and claims the Pixel Laptop will be a premium device that potentially runs Android.
Apple only recently announced its latest MacBook Pro, with the M4 models making for some of the best MacBooks out there. They offer super speedy performance, a lovely premium build quality and the option of a Nano-Texture display, which reduces reflections and glare and works brilliantly on a laptop, as it does on the iPad Pro (M4).
But, while MacBooks might have led the trend for premium, aluminium unibody notebooks, they no longer sit on their own in that offering. There is competition from the likes of Microsoft with its Surface devices, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Books and the Huawei Matebook. Now another contender might be joining the party – Google.
According to a report from Android Headlines, picked up by GSM Arena, Google is said to be working on a Pixel laptop. It's claimed be called (unsurprisingly) Google Pixel Laptop and is apparently being referred to as "Snowy" internally.
It's also claimed that Google employees are comparing the Pixel Laptop to some of the best laptops in the market, including Apple's MacBook Pro, Dell's XPS, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook and Microsoft's Surface Laptop.
What could the Google Pixel Laptop offer?
The report suggests the Google Pixel Laptop could run on Android because of Google "sort of merging Android and Chrome OS". That suggests it won't run on Windows, though that's not confirmed of course.
There's no mention of which chipset will be under the hood neither. With Windows laptops recently upping their game significantly in terms of battery life and AI capabilities, thanks in part to new processors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite , it will be interesting to see which path Google decides to take if this report is true.
It's not the first time the Pixel name has been associated with laptops – with the original Chromebook Pixel launching back in 2013, followed by a second model in 2015 and lower-end models in 2017. There was also the PixelBook Go that launched in 2019, but that was the last one. Pixel is better know for the company's smartwatches and phones .
If a Pixel Laptop does arrive however, we would expect it to deliver the same kind of premium quality we have now come to expect from other Pixel devices, including the Pixel Tablet that launched in 2023.
There is currently no mention of a release date, but Android Headlines did say the project has been "green lit" and therefore "beyond the concept phase" with a "dedicated team working on it".
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
