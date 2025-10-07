This iPhone deal is so good I may stop waiting for my favourite model

When the new iPhone 17 range launched earlier this year, I was seriously excited. For me, the base model is the best iteration of the range this year, offering some serious upgrades like a long-overdue ProMotion display, as well as the innovative new Centre Stage camera.

Right now, though, the Amazon Prime Day in October sale is happening. And while the new iPhone isn't in the deals, there is one model so well-priced that I might just give up on my iPhone 17 dreams.

The iPhone 16e is a really fantastic device for that sort of cash. The spec sheet is perfectly aligned with the needs of most people, offering just enough tech to enjoy using the handset without making things over-complicated and pricey.

Particular highlights include the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which should offer a crisp panel from which to view all of your data. There's also a 26 hour battery life, which is perfect for longer sessions and getting through a full day without the worry of needing to charge.

Don't fear the single rear-facing camera, either. Apple has intelligently designed its camera system to include a digital crop, allowing for both 1x and 2x framing options natively. That's a really useful pairing for most users – much more beneficial than a 0.5x option, in my opinion!

(Image credit: Apple)

The A18 chipset powering the handset is also said to be a serious doozy, offering a huge step up against some of the brands historic models. It should be more than capable of running all of the day-to-day tasks for most users.

The model is even capable of running Apple Intelligence, which means you'll be able to enjoy a range of AI-powered features. It should also offer something of a barrier for future updates, with that being the latest marker for whether or not a particular device is supported with certain updates.

With all that in mind, is it still worth me waiting for the iPhone 17?