iPhone SE 4 photos appear online in major Apple leak

Quick Summary Images have leaked alleging to show the iPhone SE 4 in the flesh. That confirms the design, as well as a handful of specs.

While most news coverage tends to focus on the best iPhones offered by Apple, it certainly doesn't tell the whole story for the brand. For most people, the prospect of spending over £1,000 on a phone is completely unrelatable, making a cheaper iPhone a hot commodity.

That's the iPhone SE range, where Apple fuses some modern components and some older ones to create a budget-conscious device. It looks set to undergo its biggest revision ever in the coming months – and now we've had our best look yet at the device.

A Twitter user called Sonny Dickson shared images of what looks like a dummy for the device, and it looks like a killer phone. As previous rumours had anticipated, the iPhone SE 4 looks set to ditch the old school chassis, moving to a design which is all-screen with flat-edges – similar to modern flagships like the iPhone 16.

Frankly, that looks fantastic. The device is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, but with a single 48MP rear-mounted camera. That leaves the design looking a lot like the older iPhone 4, as many commenters suggested on the original post.

The post showcases a black and a white variant – both de-badged, but clearly in the Apple design language – and also gives us a look at the side panel. That features physical volume buttons, a SIM card slot and a mute rocker switch. Earlier rumours had suggested an action button, but that looks like it may have been a step too far this time.

Still, it's an exciting development. The new design is much more in keeping with the rest of the brand's catalogue, which is definitely a forward-step. It makes the SE feel much more premium, and not like an odd mash-up of its greatest hits which sits adjacent to the 'real' range.

With a launch tipped for March/April 2025, we shouldn't have to wait too long before we get to see one in the flesh.

