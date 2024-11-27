These 5-star wired headphones just dropped to a new price low – they're our award-winning pick of 2024

I've spent this week looking over the T3 Awards 2024 winners and how many of those products are benefitting from price cuts as part of the best Black Friday deals. Now there's another 5-star product for the list – and it's the perfect option for wired headphones fans.

See the FiiO FT5 wired headphones deal on Amazon

FiiO's FT5 won the T3 Award 2024 for Best Wired Headphones because they're – to quote the T3 review – "planar magnetic perfection". As the company's first-ever headphones of this type, they bring "enjoyably direct, open sound". And now they bring an enjoyably lower price too.

Fiio FT5 wired headphones: was £425.99 now £345.99 at Amazon The FiiO FT5 are specified and built beyond their asking price – which is now even lower and more tempting – delivering an enthusiastic, up-front nature to their sound for wired listening fans.

Of course there'll always be a bit of an argument about which are the best headphones – especially when we've got the best headphones for travel, the best earbuds, and the best luxury headphones all in contention. Few focus on a wired-only delivery though, which is where the FiiO come into their own.

While many wired headphones are ultra-neutral in sound delivery, the FT5 take a slightly different approach. As said in our FT5 review: "From the off, the headphones make it perfectly obvious they’re not about to get sidetracked by the usual ‘audiophile’ considerations. These particular planar magnetic over-ear headphones came to show your ears a good time."

That they've dropped again in price is something I've been keeping an eye on using CamelCamelCamel to verify. That tool was tracking some whacky over-priced numbers, mind, but right now in the best Amazon Black Friday sales I can see these wired cans are 100% at their lowest asking price.

Planar magnetic over-ear headphones are thin on the ground at this sort of money, too. That FiiO has further dipped the price is rare to see. This particular pair are a great alternative to the well-established Audeze LCD-1 – which is now reaching end of life, making the FiiO is a fresher alternative as part of the sales.