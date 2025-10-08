Nothing's stunning first headphones are a surprise Prime Day deal
Nothing slashes the Headphone (1)
Fresh from their launch a couple of months ago, Nothing has just made the first big discount on its flagship noise-cancelling Headphone (1). As part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can grab the headphones for a welcome 25% off, which isn't to be sniffed at one bit.
Nothing's superb headphones are its first-ever over-ears, which is amazing when you consider how impressive they are. This price makes them a seriously brilliant investment.
Being a tech reviewer has a lot of upsides, but there are two sides to getting your hands on brand new devices to review, sometimes before they're even publicly announced. When your review comes out, it can be nerve-wracking to see what other experts thought, to find out if you're an outlier or not.
In my case, the Headphone (1) is a perfect example. I really, really enjoyed my time testing these cans, with their pricing at £299 seeming clever to me. It undercut the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM6 by a good chunk, with some unique features and, crucially, the best on-headphones controls I've used in ages.
The other big factor for me is that these headphones look like nothing else on the market, at a time when more and more competitors are making their designs more generic and subtle. So, I gave the Nothing Headphone (1) a glowing five-star review, and was a little surprised to see a slightly harsher reaction from many of my peers.
The good news is that I stand by my verdict, and I think they're a great option for anyone who loves to stand out a little and wear headphones that look interesting as well as sound great. So, given they're still a pretty fresh launch, getting 25% off is a bit of a steal, and I'd heartily recommend you jump on this deal while it lasts!
The likelihood is that the deal will end when Big Deal Days does – at the end of tomorrow, 8 October. That gives you a fairly tight window in which to act, so don't think about it for too long.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
