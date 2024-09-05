Move over Sony, Panasonic's new headphones look like noise-cancelling winners with incredible battery life

Quick Summary Panasonic's new RB-M600 over-ear headphones offer a 65-hour battery life – far exceeding that of its Sony WH-1000XM5 competition – in addition to active noise-cancelling (ANC) and enhanced bass modes (XBS Deep).

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones then your options are wide-ranging. Plenty of established players have ruled in this category, but now Panasonic has a new pair to shake up the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5's grip on the market.

One of the Panasonic RB-M600's headline features is its epic battery life – said to last up to 65 hours per charge, which the company quotes as ample time to fly all the way around the globe in one go. If you're after a pair of the best travel headphones, the M600 sound like just the ticket.

Further to that battery-life appeal, the M600 also throw a hat into the ring as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, offering "hybrid active noise-cancellation" (ANC) with multiple microphones to mitigate feedback. There's even 'ENC' (environmental noise cancellation) to identify surrounding sounds and cut them out for cleaner call quality.

Thanks to up-to-date Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the M600 are also multi-point capable, meaning you can connect multiple devices wirelessly at any one time, for a seamless pairing experience. Windows Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair ensure speedy mating with your chosen output devices too.

Comfort is a clear factor when selecting a new top-tier set of over-ear headphones, which Panasonic has tackled in the M600 by offering an "adjustable headband and swivel ear cups" for the perfect on-head fit. As you can see from the (downright peculiar) press photo above, these look like headphones that won't be taxing to wear.

In terms of sound, the headphones offer an 'XBS Deep' mode for enhancing low-end bass output – which is another clear necessity for over-ear headphones. There's no further data in how large the drivers are or how low a frequency range to expect delivered to your ears, but with Panasonic's sound engineering experience being extensive (the brand also owns Technics) there's little doubt that the quality will be top notch.

If the RB-M600 are to be truly competitive against the Sony WH-1000XM5 et al, however, then the price is going to have to hit the sweet spot. Right now, Panasonic hasn't confirmed how much these over-ears will set you back, nor when the on-sale date is expected. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for that key information.