Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones hit Black Friday low price

If you're looking for a good price on some headphones in the Black Friday sales, don't look any further. These Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones are some of the best around and are now available for an incredibly cheaper price.
Right now, you can buy the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 for £179 in the John Lewis sale. That's £70 off the list price. You can also pick up the newer PX7 S2e model for £249, which is £130 off the list price.
The difference between the two models is minimal though, so while the newer Px7 S2e are ultimately the better headphones – and the winners of the Best Headphones T3 Award in 2024 – for the price difference, you'd probably be happy with the originals.
Save £70 on the original PX7 S2 headphones, which comes in navy or black. Featurign Bluetooth 5, 30 hours of charge and incredible sound quality.
Save £130 on the newer PX7 S2e model, with new digital audio processing from Qualcomm and new colour options.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
