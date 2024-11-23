Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones hit Black Friday low price

If you're looking for a good price on some headphones in the Black Friday sales, don't look any further. These Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones are some of the best around and are now available for an incredibly cheaper price.

Right now, you can buy the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 for £179 in the John Lewis sale. That's £70 off the list price. You can also pick up the newer PX7 S2e model for £249, which is £130 off the list price.

The difference between the two models is minimal though, so while the newer Px7 S2e are ultimately the better headphones – and the winners of the Best Headphones T3 Award in 2024 – for the price difference, you'd probably be happy with the originals.