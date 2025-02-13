Audio-Technica upgrades its cartilage conduction headphones with a big audio boost

Quick Summary The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 headphones use cartilage conduction technology to transmit sound through each ear's cartilage without block the ear canal. That means they can be worn and enjoyed while also remaining aware of your immediate surroundings.

Audio-Technica has finally followed-up its "world's first" cartilage conduction headphones with a new model that promises better sound quality, yet still enables you to hear what's going on in the outside world.

The brand has announced the ATH-CC500BT2 pair which, unlike many conventional headphones, provide stereo audio without blocking the ear canal. The open-ear design works by vibrating each ear's cartilage, allowing for sound to be heard without the need for bud insertion or over-ear immersion.

And not only does this mean you can remain more aware of your surroundings, but sound leakage is minimised. Indeed, there's a dedicated Limit Sound Leakage Mode that you can enable when in public places.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The headphones are wireless, with multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, while battery life is an impressive 20 hours of playback time. A 10-minute quick charge through USB-C can also give you up to 120 minutes of extra life.

While there's no active noise cancellation technology on board, of course, there is AI Noise Reduction. That allows your calls to be heard more clearly, with the tech extracting only the speaker's voice from background interference.

Voice assistants are supported, including Siri and Google Assistant, and the ATH-CC500BT2 works with Audio-Technica's Connect app for Android and iPhone to provide different soundscapes and modes.

The entire band is IPX4 rated so is water resistant against rain and light splashes, while a slight generational redesign means the device is more comfortable to wear for a whole day of use.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 headphones are available now, starting at £119 in the UK, €139 in Europe. We're awaiting US and Australian pricing, but at today's exchange rates it equates to around $147 and AU$235 respectively.