Audio-Technica goes pro with its latest audiophile-standard, open-back headphones

Audio-Technica's new open-back over-ears are made for music makers and mixers

Audio-Technica ATH-R70xa headphones
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)
Carrie Marshall
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Audio-Technica's new TH-R70xa headphones are made for audio production and feature an open back design and very light weight.

The RRP is £299 (about $369 / AU$588).

Audio-Technica has announced a new set of flagship headphones, the ATH-R70xa.

Based on the popular ATH-R70x, the new version is designed for professional users and promises even more accurate sound as well as exceptional comfort.

The ATH-R70xa over-ears have a fully open back design for a natural, accurate sound: without acoustic cavities or unwanted resonance you get to hear the drivers directly. This enables you to hear the sound more precisely. That's important if you're mastering or mixing music for others to hear.

Frequency response ranges from a very low 5Hz to an airy 40,000Hz, and the weight is just 199g.

The new headphones are available now exclusively from Thomann, and the price is £299 / €349 (about $369 / AU$588).

Selling through the music equipment retailer Thomann makes it clear that these headphones aren't really aimed at casual listeners.

Headphones and speakers for music listeners are typically tuned to make music sound better rather than to make it as accurate as possible. For music makers and producers, that tuning isn't desirable, you want to hear what's missing and what's too loud or too harsh.

Audio-Technica's more affordable option for music makers

In addition to the ATH-R70xa there's a second, more affordable model. The ATH-R50x headphones are once again an open-back design, and feature re-engineered drivers that are modelled on the ones in the original ATH-R70x. Like their bigger siblings they're light too, coming in at 207g.

Where the R70xa are designed not to colour the audio, the R50x have an extended bass response for extra low-end thump that should make them fun for music creators. That does mean if you’re mixing or mastering, you'll definitely want to test your tracks on other audio kit to ensure you've got the bass levels right, though.

The ATH-R50x are also exclusive to Thomann, and the price is £139 / €169 (about $171 / AU$273).

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸