I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!

It's a really wonderful time of the year. The stunning shades of Autumn don't quite want to leave yet, and as the festive season draws closer, there's certain to be a wide array of stunning scenes around the towns and cities of the UK.
For photographers and videographers, there really is nothing better. I, for one, can't wait to take my trusty camera out to shoot some brown leaves and bright lights. There's just one thing I'd change – I'd love to have a better action camera.
My current unit is not dreadful – it will shoot 4k footage, but as a no-name device, it's really hard to get accessories for. It's also not the greatest for sound quality, and I'm never 100% certain it won't just stop working on me.
Fortunately, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Right now, you can snag one for just £219, which is an incredibly tempting prospect!
Snag this killer action camera at its lowest ever price right now at Amazon. DJI are a name synonymous with quality in this space, meaning you're certain not to be disappointed.
That's a lot of camera for not much cash! You'll find a maximum aperture of f/2.8 on this lens, coupled with 155-degree field-of-view. That's got a focus range from 0.4m out to infinity, which should allow you to get pretty close to subjects.
Shooting up to 4k/120fps footage is no sweat for this camera, which can even manage 240fps in 1080p. You can select between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, too, while the option to scale down to 2.7k or 1080p is also there should you wish.
As you'd expect from a camera designed to be bounced around on a mountain bike or thrown under the sea, this has some pretty impressive stabilisation on offer. A wide array of different stabilisation options can be selected, making this a no-brainer for anyone who lives an active lifestyle.
It's also capable of lasting up to 160 minutes on a single charge. That's really good going, and should ensure you can capture loads of footage before having to worry about another battery or a recharge.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
