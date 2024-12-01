Five-star action cam hits its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday and it’s not GoPro!

If you’re looking to score one of the best action cameras in the Cyber Monday sale your mind may immediately think ‘GoPro’, understandably. It’s renowned for being the king of action cams, but there are plenty of other top brands (and deals) well worth your attention— like this Insta360 GO 3S bundle, which has hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The Insta360 GO 3S is one of the most creative (and cutest) action cameras on the market, and it received a five-star review from T3’s Active Editor. It’s a tiny, yet mighty, 4K magnetic cam that can capture the most versatile shots in weird and wonderful places. But the action pod allows it to be turned into a full-fledged action camera too, giving you the best of both worlds.

This action camera also comes with a range of accessories, including a magnetic pendant, a pivot stand, and an easy clip (for hats), so you can start capturing creative content from the get-go. It also has an IPX8 water rating and a ton of fun shooting modes, including gesture control (you can wave to start/stop recordings) to Interval Video, MegaView and more!

We get this bundle saving may not seem massive, however, John Lewis is currently selling just the camera for the same price as this bundle– so this is far better value. If, however, you’d like a more affordable option, its identical twin, the Insta360 GO 3, is also on sale. Just be sure to check out our GO 3 review beforehand, as there are some slight differences.

