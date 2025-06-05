Glastonbury line-up just got even better, as Vodafone reveals official app
Vodafone, the official partner of Glastonbury Festival, just launched the 2025 app – with new features and a great clash-finder feature
Glastonbury Festival revealed its full line-up this week, including set timings across all stages, leaving many fans and festival-goers confused about which acts to go and see.
But your clash-finding woes are about to be cured, as Vodafone has finally launched the official Glastonbury Festival 2025 app. It's available for Apple and Android devices for you to download now.
Those not on site will have the annual BBC coverage to tune into and enjoy, with the Red Button and BBC iPlayer access providing many full sets from select artists on the roster.
What's new in the Glastonbury app for 2025?
- New: location sharing
- New: Step count tracking
- Full site map with map pins
- Spotify integration with artist suggestions
Glastonbury Festival is set on Pilton Farm in Somerset, kicking off on Wednesday 25 through until Sunday 29 June. It site uses 900-acres of the farmland, making it a huge festival to navigate – but that's where the app's map comes to the rescue.
New for 2025, however, is a location-sharing feature, so you can locate your mates' whereabouts if they've provided access via the app. That's a much-requested addition that many fans will love.
Also new is a step counter, added to the My Highlights section, to see how far you've wandered or how much you've danced your Wellies off. Vodafone will match the daily average with a donation to its Everyone.Connected charity campaign. A nice touch.
Glastonbury app is great for organising
Above all else, however, it's the calendar of acts and their set times across all stages, which allows you to select favourites to create a plan – including seeing the biggest clashes. Some big decisions will have to be made, no doubt.
Other feature favourites also return, including Spotify integration (with artist recommendations based on your listening patterns), map pins, and the ability to share line-ups among friends so you know who's going to see who/what, and more.
The official Glastonbury Festival app is important for festivalgoers, with 2024's edition downloaded by over 225,000 people. That goes to show the scope of this remarkable festival. That's a lot of people in one place, with a lot of phones benefitting from Vodafone's network support.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
