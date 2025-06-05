Glastonbury line-up just got even better, as Vodafone reveals official app

Glastonbury Festival revealed its full line-up this week, including set timings across all stages, leaving many fans and festival-goers confused about which acts to go and see.

But your clash-finding woes are about to be cured, as Vodafone has finally launched the official Glastonbury Festival 2025 app. It's available for Apple and Android devices for you to download now.

Those not on site will have the annual BBC coverage to tune into and enjoy, with the Red Button and BBC iPlayer access providing many full sets from select artists on the roster.

What's new in the Glastonbury app for 2025?

New: location sharing

New: Step count tracking

Full site map with map pins

Spotify integration with artist suggestions

(Image credit: Vodafone)

Glastonbury Festival is set on Pilton Farm in Somerset, kicking off on Wednesday 25 through until Sunday 29 June. It site uses 900-acres of the farmland, making it a huge festival to navigate – but that's where the app's map comes to the rescue.

New for 2025, however, is a location-sharing feature, so you can locate your mates' whereabouts if they've provided access via the app. That's a much-requested addition that many fans will love.

Also new is a step counter, added to the My Highlights section, to see how far you've wandered or how much you've danced your Wellies off. Vodafone will match the daily average with a donation to its Everyone.Connected charity campaign. A nice touch.

Glastonbury app is great for organising

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: OLI SCARFF / Stringer (via Getty Images)) (Image credit: OLI SCARFF / Stringer / Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Above all else, however, it's the calendar of acts and their set times across all stages, which allows you to select favourites to create a plan – including seeing the biggest clashes. Some big decisions will have to be made, no doubt.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other feature favourites also return, including Spotify integration (with artist recommendations based on your listening patterns), map pins, and the ability to share line-ups among friends so you know who's going to see who/what, and more.

The official Glastonbury Festival app is important for festivalgoers, with 2024's edition downloaded by over 225,000 people. That goes to show the scope of this remarkable festival. That's a lot of people in one place, with a lot of phones benefitting from Vodafone's network support.