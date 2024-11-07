Xbox Game Pass getting one of Microsoft's biggest games of the year

Quick Summary
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is amongst the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in the first half of November.
It'll be joined as a day one release by Goat Simulator Remastered.
Microsoft has announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month and it includes a day one release of one of the most eagerly-anticipated sequels in a fair while.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows from 19 November at no extra cost.
It'll also be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, so subscribers on Xbox One and compatible Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Samsung TVs can also enjoy taking to the skies once more.
First announced a year ago, the game takes the flight sim genre in an all-new direction, with dynamically generated missions and the ability to compete against other pilots. It also ramps up the detail over the previous outing, with the entire world once again represented in the game, yet with even more graphical flourish.
Also newly available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now are Metal Slug Tactics, Go Mecha Ball, Harold Halibut, The Rewinder, and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.
The day one release of Goat Simulator Remastered is another day one release to hit both Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – once giving us the chance to step into the hooves of the crazy caprine clodhopper.
Leaving Xbox Game Pass in November 2024
Sadly though, what one hand giveth, the other taketh away, and we'll be losing some big name games this month too.
Leaving the service on 15 November are Dicey Dungeons, Dungeons 4, the original Goat Simulator, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, Persona 5 Tactica, and Somerville.
If you haven't played any of those yet you have little more than a week to do so.
