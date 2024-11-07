Xbox Game Pass getting one of Microsoft's biggest games of the year

A much-loved franchise gets a refresh later this month

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is amongst the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in the first half of November.

It'll be joined as a day one release by Goat Simulator Remastered.

Microsoft has announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month and it includes a day one release of one of the most eagerly-anticipated sequels in a fair while.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Windows from 19 November at no extra cost.

It'll also be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, so subscribers on Xbox One and compatible Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Samsung TVs can also enjoy taking to the skies once more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

First announced a year ago, the game takes the flight sim genre in an all-new direction, with dynamically generated missions and the ability to compete against other pilots. It also ramps up the detail over the previous outing, with the entire world once again represented in the game, yet with even more graphical flourish.

Also newly available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now are Metal Slug Tactics, Go Mecha Ball, Harold Halibut, The Rewinder, and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

The day one release of Goat Simulator Remastered is another day one release to hit both Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass – once giving us the chance to step into the hooves of the crazy caprine clodhopper.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass in November 2024

Sadly though, what one hand giveth, the other taketh away, and we'll be losing some big name games this month too.

Leaving the service on 15 November are Dicey Dungeons, Dungeons 4, the original Goat Simulator, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, Persona 5 Tactica, and Somerville.

If you haven't played any of those yet you have little more than a week to do so.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸