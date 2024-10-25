The biggest free Game Pass game yet could be the saviour Xbox Series X needs

Quick Summary
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now – on PS5, PS4, PC and, of course, Xbox consoles.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can download it at no extra cost, which is something tipped to expand the member base greatly.
Arguably the biggest game to hit Xbox Game Pass on day one has arrived and analysts predict that it could provide a massive boost to Microsoft's service.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available to download for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers and could even prove to be the saviour of the Xbox Series X.
While the game has released on PS5 and PS4 too, PlayStation console owners have to buy it outright – for £69.99 / $69.99. But players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S need only pay £14.99 / $19.99 for a month's worth Game Pass Ultimate, play the game, then ditch the subscription.
Of course, Microsoft will hope that doesn't happen and subscribers will stay with the service to enjoy the 100s of additional games and perks. And that's part of the thinking behind its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the first place (and Sony's biggest fear).
Indeed, a bunch of renowned industry analysts have predicted that Xbox Game Pass numbers could rise by as much as four million additional subscribers, just because of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They told GamesIndustry.biz that while overall sales of the game will be down on previous iterations, it'll be of huge benefit to Xbox directly.
Heaven knows the Xbox Series X needs the jolt. Microsoft has released two new models in the form of the white Xbox Series X Digital Edition and 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition, but the shadow of the PS5 Pro looms large.
Plans for a genuine mid-gen "Xbox Series X Pro" upgrade have seemingly been put on hold, so as we head towards the holiday period, there needs to be something to encourage gamers to consider an Xbox purchase.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the forthcoming day one releases of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl onto Game Pass could be the answer.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
