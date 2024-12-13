5 best upcoming games for sci-fi fans to wow over

Each year The Game Awards not only hands out honours to the best games and developers of the last 12 months, it's the go-to event for new announcements and trailers. And the 2024 show is no exception.
There were trailers and new game reveals aplenty. There was also a theme amongst many of them – sci-fi.
It seems that fans of space adventure, giant robots, and weird and wonderful worlds will be spoiled for choice over the next couple of years, whether you play on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch or PC.
Here are my picks of the best sci-fi games shown during The Game Awards that are a shoo-in to appear on all of our wishlists.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Inarguably, the biggest announcement during The Game Awards this year was from Naughty Dog. The studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us has created an all-new IP and is heading into space for the first time too.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a new action-adventure game and could well be the start of a whole new franchise. You'll get to play as bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun who takes on what seems to be a suicide mission, only to get trapped on a planet nobody has ever escaped from before.
As a Sony exclusive, it has so far only been announced for PS5. There's also no release date as yet.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Split Fiction
Anyone who's ever played It Takes Two will know what to expect from developer Haze Light – it specialises in co-op adventures where two players collaborate through a well-scripted adventure.
That seems to be the case again with Split Fiction, which also has the added bonus of jumping between two different story types – sci-fi and fantasy. This makes for some great variety in gameplay mechanics and puzzles.
We also don't have too long to wait for this one as it has been announced for 6 March 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.
The Outer Worlds 2
I loved the first Outer Worlds and am a big fan of Obsidian's work in general, and it looks like we're going to get all of its talents rolled up into one satirical space-faring sequel.
It is claimed that the action-RPG will be a lot bigger and more varied this time around. There will also be more weapons and it looks like the game has had a major graphical uplift.
Plus, even though Obsidian is an Xbox Games Studio and therefore coming for Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025, it'll get a PS5 release too.
Borderlands 4
While it had already been announced, the Borderlands 4 trailer shows a whole lot more about the game, including some significant tweaks to the graphics thanks to more modern hardware.
Yes, the movie hardly set the world alight, but I've always been a big fan of the game series and this looks to really up the ante. For starters, you'll get to fight with up to three pals as four-player co-op will be available for the first time.
It'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.
Project Robot
Last but certainly not least, Project Robot was a big, pleasant surprise – not least for fans of Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.
We got a very early glimpse at the next game from the studio behind those PlayStation classics, genDesign, and it already looks like it could follow on in their style.
It could be a while before we see it released and expect it to be exclusive to PS5. Still, it's something well worth waiting for.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
3 essential Netflix shows you never knew existed
Fancy something different to watch? Here are three shows you may never have thought of before
By Brian Comber Published
-
Ozlo Sleepbuds review: exciting work in progress sleep earbuds
Have the brains behind Bose perfected sleep headphones?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
PS Plus adding stunning action-RPG for free I would've paid good money for
Patience is a virtue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 reasons why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is my favourite Xbox game of 2024
Seamlessly combines multiple game types into the one, superbly fun adventure
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony PS Vita 2 could snatch the handheld crown from Switch 2 and Steam Deck
Industry experts "confirm" Sony is working on an all-new handheld console
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2024 in just a few days
Dah-dee-dah-dah. dah-dee-dum!
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members getting arguably the best PS5 co-op game ever for free
You just need the two of you
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
I sold my PS5 to upgrade to the PS5 Pro and it might have been a mistake
Do I regret it? Ask me again in six months...
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation Portal just got a game-changing free update
Turns it into one of the best gaming handhelds around
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass gets the most eagerly-anticipated RPG even a war couldn't stop
Day one release has taken more than a decade to get here
By Rik Henderson Published