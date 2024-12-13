5 best upcoming games for sci-fi fans to wow over

Each year The Game Awards not only hands out honours to the best games and developers of the last 12 months, it's the go-to event for new announcements and trailers. And the 2024 show is no exception.

There were trailers and new game reveals aplenty. There was also a theme amongst many of them – sci-fi.

It seems that fans of space adventure, giant robots, and weird and wonderful worlds will be spoiled for choice over the next couple of years, whether you play on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch or PC.

Here are my picks of the best sci-fi games shown during The Game Awards that are a shoo-in to appear on all of our wishlists.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Inarguably, the biggest announcement during The Game Awards this year was from Naughty Dog. The studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us has created an all-new IP and is heading into space for the first time too.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a new action-adventure game and could well be the start of a whole new franchise. You'll get to play as bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun who takes on what seems to be a suicide mission, only to get trapped on a planet nobody has ever escaped from before.

As a Sony exclusive, it has so far only been announced for PS5. There's also no release date as yet.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Split Fiction | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Split Fiction

Anyone who's ever played It Takes Two will know what to expect from developer Haze Light – it specialises in co-op adventures where two players collaborate through a well-scripted adventure.

That seems to be the case again with Split Fiction, which also has the added bonus of jumping between two different story types – sci-fi and fantasy. This makes for some great variety in gameplay mechanics and puzzles.

We also don't have too long to wait for this one as it has been announced for 6 March 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The Outer Worlds 2: First Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Outer Worlds 2

I loved the first Outer Worlds and am a big fan of Obsidian's work in general, and it looks like we're going to get all of its talents rolled up into one satirical space-faring sequel.

It is claimed that the action-RPG will be a lot bigger and more varied this time around. There will also be more weapons and it looks like the game has had a major graphical uplift.

Plus, even though Obsidian is an Xbox Games Studio and therefore coming for Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025, it'll get a PS5 release too.

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

Borderlands 4

While it had already been announced, the Borderlands 4 trailer shows a whole lot more about the game, including some significant tweaks to the graphics thanks to more modern hardware.

Yes, the movie hardly set the world alight, but I've always been a big fan of the game series and this looks to really up the ante. For starters, you'll get to fight with up to three pals as four-player co-op will be available for the first time.

It'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

Announcement Trailer For a New Upcoming Game From genDESIGN | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Project Robot

Last but certainly not least, Project Robot was a big, pleasant surprise – not least for fans of Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian.

We got a very early glimpse at the next game from the studio behind those PlayStation classics, genDesign, and it already looks like it could follow on in their style.

It could be a while before we see it released and expect it to be exclusive to PS5. Still, it's something well worth waiting for.