Xbox handheld confirmed along with "future Xbox consoles" – but there's a catch

Quick Summary
Xbox's boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that a handheld console is in the company's plans.
He also revealed that future Xbox consoles will be released, even if Xbox games can be played on multiple other devices through the cloud.
It's no secret that Sony has won the console battle this generation, with the PlayStation 5 far outperforming the Xbox Series X/S in sales. However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has indicated that his company is preparing to continue the fight long into the future. He has confirmed that an Xbox handheld is in development and that there will be new Xbox home consoles released in the future.
This comes on the back of the recent "This is an Xbox" ad campaign which points out that Xbox gaming is not limited to just a dedicated machine – it is available on PC, TVs and phones too, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.
It suggests that while the PS5 might be the most popular console around, just as many people play through Xbox services. Even Amazon Fire TV Sticks can stream Xbox games today.
It's a sentiment Spencer elaborated on in a Rolling Stone interview: "It literally was a box when it first launched – it was the Direct X box. What it’s grown into now is more accessibility," he said.
"Xbox isn’t just one device, Xbox is on your smart TV, Xbox is on your PC, Xbox is on your phone, and we’re in the middle of that transition."
However, he also stressed that the company is far from ready to drop the console completely, and that a next-generation machine is still very much in its plans: "We’ll definitely do more consoles in the future, and other devices," he added.
The latter is an Xbox gaming handheld – a Steam Deck rival – which the Xbox CEO previously confirmed. He told Bloomberg earlier this week that the "expectation is that we would do something" in that area.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
"Longer term, I love us building devices,” he added.
"And I think our team could do some real innovative work..."
There is a catch though – don't expect anything any time soon. The development phase is only really starting and isn't likely to result in anything until 2026 at the earliest.
In addition, Spencer seems to have ruled out releasing a PS5 Pro rival – an Xbox Series X Pro, if you like.
When speaking with Rolling Stone, he implied that a mid-gen refresh is not necessary, as developers aren't gaining much from the "increased horsepower". It has instead recently released new versions of its current console – the Xbox Series X Digital Edition and 2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy Edition.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Temu beware, Amazon Haul has arrived with "crazy" prices
Amazon launches its own low-price marketplace
By Chris Hall Published
-
25 best watch deals under £500 you should buy in the Black Friday sales
Fancy a new watch? Whether for yourself or as a gift, there's no better time to buy
By Sam Cross Published
-
The biggest free Game Pass game yet could be the saviour Xbox Series X needs
Are you ready to answer the call?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Official Xbox Wireless Headset gets a Dolby Atmos upgrade and new tricks
One of the best headsets for Xbox just got better
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your PS5 games could change forever after groundbreaking court decision
EU court rules that third-party cheats and add-ons are allowed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
Xbox has a bunch of accessory designs to celebrate the arrival of Black Ops 6
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox's next free update will be a genuine game-changer
Your Xbox Series X/S game library is about to get interesting
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week
Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You could win an Xbox Series X in gold, but Microsoft will make you work for it
The exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Xbox could be yours
By Rik Henderson Published