There's never been a better time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2

I must admit, I bought into the hype before Nintendo introduced the Switch 2 – ordering one last year the moment pre-orders opened. But it's never really lived up to the promise for me. Until now, that is.

A lack of truly stand-out, dedicated titles (bar Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza) meant that while clearly better in a hardware sense, there wasn't much reason to upgrade from a Switch OLED. And that's true for much of the first year of its life.

However, a swathe of games with significant enhancements, third-party accessories that play nicer with the console, and some great deals have improved things somewhat. The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally ready to play with the big boys.

It's now available at a cheaper price in the UK than ever before – from just £384 for the Switch 2 itself and no bundled game. And you have multiple retail options to get it around that price, so you can choose the outlet you prefer.

Save £10.99 Nintendo Switch 2: was £395.99 now £385 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 is starting to come into its own, and this deal bucks the worldwide trend of raising prices. Indeed, Nintendo is expected to raise the price of its flagship console soon, making this an even better option.

Another great reason for a purchase now is that several of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are currently on offer, as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in the UK.

That includes the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has almost £25 off its usual Nintendo Store price if purchased from Amazon. While the superb Assassin's Creed Shadows – a true technical feat for the Switch 2 – is £10 cheaper today.

Plenty of accessories are available in deals, too. It's breathed new life into my own Switch 2, which I've found myself playing much more than I did last year, so maybe it's time for you to jump on board as well.