Switch 2 and Steam Deck beware – the true future of handhelds is coming from an unlikely source

Quick Summary Tecno is now selling its innovative Pocket Go Windows 11 handheld and a pair of AR glasses to go with it. They are both now available on Kickstarter with more than 50% the final prices.

Tecno is probably best known for its mobile phones that offer high-end specs for super low prices. It also has foldables that rival the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip ranges, such as the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, but at almost half the cost.

But, during IFA earlier this year it announced plans to introduce innovative tech products in other areas, such as an AI-powered robotic dog and an all-new gaming handheld with a difference.

Now the latter has gone on sale and it truly seems to be a unique proposition.

(Image credit: Tecno)

The Tecno Pocket Go is effectively a full gaming PC built into a game controller. It comes preinstalled with Windows 11, sports an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and up to 32GB of RAM, and even comes with up to 1TB of SSD memory built in.

But, where it differs from the likes of the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally is that it doesn't have its own display. You plug the controller into a TV or monitor via USB-C.

Alternatively, you can connect it to Tecno's Pocket Vision AR glasses and play on what is the equivalent of a 215-inch screen.

That potentially makes for an enticing combination for gaming on your travels. And, with support for digital PC games stores and services, such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play and Epic Games Store, that includes the ability to play AAA titles without needing any other hardware.

The Pocket Vision glasses also work with other devices you might own, including tablets, mobile phones, PCs and even PS5. Tecno claims that they are plug and play, so you won't need additional software or cables.

The Kickstarter backing round is currently underway with shipping quoted as starting in December. There's currently an offer on the devices, with more than 50% off, but that runs out very soon.

Both the Pocket Go and Pocket Vision glasses are available separately or in a combination package. The controller/PC currently starts at around £413 / $539 but will raise to $1,160 when the offer expires.

The glasses start at £268 / $349, with a full price usually $539.

According to the listing, the prices will go up tomorrow, 22 October 2024, so you'll have to be very quick if you like what you see.