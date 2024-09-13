I tried Tecno's new flip phone – the next Samsung Z Flip could learn a thing or two

In recent years the best folding phones market has exploded with many great products – some from the big and well-known brands, some from lesser-known newcomers. I've been trying out one from the latter camp most recently – the new Tecno Phantom V Flip 2.

Tecno's latest flip phone arrives at an interesting time, as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has only recently become available – and when I reviewed it, I can't say it was massively different compared to the earlier Z Flip 5. That said, I've seen heaps of flip phones in recent years, including the even more impressive Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Here's where Tecno's approach in the Phantom V Flip 2 could teach Samsung's next Z Flip flip-phone a thing or two. And with growing competition in the sector, how it could stand apart from other key rivals too. Here's the summary:

1. A larger cover display

As you can see from my picture gallery above – the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 on the left side, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the right – the Tecno has the larger cover display of the pair.

I found it a little surprising that the Z Flip 6 retained the 3.4-inch screen of its predecessor, though, as there was rumour it would be much larger. The Tecno, meanwhile, has a larger 3.64-inch screen – one that actually cuts around the cameras, unlike the Samsung device.

Interestingly, however, the Tecno's hinge mechanism is larger, as you can see from the big border bezel towards that edge of the device. Whether you'd prefer the uninterrupted display of the Samsung or the camera-disrupted display of the Tecno will be of personal preference.

2. More battery, faster charging

One other area where the Tecno is way ahead of its Samsung competitor is in terms of battery: the Phantom V Flip 2 has a 4720mAh cell inside, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 4000mAh offering. That's 18% more – but despite this it's barely a bigger device.

I've charged the Phantom V Flip 2 up and, while it does get fairly warm during that process, that's because its 70W wired charging speed is way beyond the 25W offered by the Samsung. Indeed, the Tecno can charge from dead to full in just 43-minutes – and while that's not record pace compared to the best phones (i.e. non-foldables), it's much faster.

Battery is the number one pain point of consumers, studies show, and having a phone in your pocket that can last through a day with no troubles is a major attraction. That Tecno has managed that in a sub-200g phone is a testament to its design.

3. It's super-affordable – if you can buy one

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 came with a £1,049 ($1,099 / AU$1,799) asking price at launch. The Tecno? Well, it's only just been revealed, and while it won't officially be on sale in the UK or USA, the equivalent asking price given is $699 (so £535 by conversion).

As is often the case with lesser-known brands, availability is more limited. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 will be available in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Such availability is part of the reason it can be almost half price compared to the Samsung.

Even so, that's cheap-as-chips considering the degree of tech on board: with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, twin 50-megapixel key cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. But, as I say, there's that big if if regarding whether you can even buy one.

4. Competition is strong – as is brand allegiance

Availability and price aside, the Tecno would have some serious competition if it sat side-by-side against the best players in the market right now. From my perspective, given its full cover display, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Razr Plus, as it's known is the USA) is the winning product in this category.

There's more competition coming, too, with the Xiaomi Mix 4 Flip a major contender with 4-inch cover display matching the diagonal dimensions of the Motorola. Both are more impressive than the Tecno in my view, but it only highlights that Samsung's next phone – the presumed Galaxy Z Flip 7 – needs to go a step beyond.

But what Tecno has really highlighted to me is just how high-end a lower-priced product can feel. The Phantom V Flip 2 is an impressive affordable flip phone. Oh, and you can even have virtual pets on the screen, which is always a winner (check out my Husky pup and tell me you're not jealous?).