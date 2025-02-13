I'm a retro gaming expert and have found the perfect Valentine's Day gift... for myself
Quarter Arcades' coin-ops are going from strength to strength – here are my views on the Bubble Bobble machine
When Numskull launched its first Quarter Arcades cabinet around six years ago, who knew just how successful the series of 1/4 scale replicas would be.
The Pac-Man machine was highly desirable, being a perfect, mini version of the original 80s unit – down to a tiny, working joystick and buttons in all the right places. However, what was thought to be a limited run at the time soon turned into a thriving series, with licences struck for additional games and designs, and even miniature accessories to make a collection look even more convincing.
It's certainly helped that their release coincided with a massive boom in retro gaming.
You can't move for retro gaming handhelds today, while multi-game arcade units have become a thriving business. I've even built myself a bar top machine powered by a Raspberry Pi in the last couple of years, which I often turn to when I fancy a spot of emulated fun.
However, you can't beat a fully-licensed original(ish) coin-op, and that's where Quarter Arcades come in. It provides accurate renditions of our retro favourites, but in a form factor that's more likely to fit in a home or shed.
There have been plenty released in the last few years, including an extraordinary version of the 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles machine, complete with controls for four-player co-op. However, I've fallen more in love with one of the most recent additions – Bubble Bobble. And for a very good reason.
Remarkably, while I remember the original fondly, my mind has seemingly in many of the gaps. The 1986 original Bubble Bobble arcade machine didn't technically exist.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The manufacturer Taito shipped the board with the main marquee (the light up board at the top) and stickers, but arcades used them with an old cabinet they had spare.
And so, technically, Numskull's 1/4 scale replica is actually the first full-fledged, official Bubble Bobble unit that hasn't been cobbled together from parts. Taito has co-designed the cabinet, so it's therefore a true one-off. And I love it.
As with other Quarter Arcades releases, it comes with tiny working joysticks and buttons (for two-people, no less), and plays the game perfectly on its 5-inch full-colour, TFT screen.
There's a built-in battery, so it can be charged through the USB-C port and used independently of the power cable. While 3W of audio output is provided by a decent, throaty speaker housed above the display.
There are some neat touches, such as the coin-input buttons being where you'd find the traditional slots. And the marquee on this version also lights up when switched on.
The machine stands 17-inches tall and 6.5-inches across, so you'll still need a decent area to put it, but in my opinion it looks as nice as an ornament as it does to play, so it'd happily grace any bookshelf or side table.
As for the game itself, Bubble Bobble is a particular favourite. One of the wave of mid-80s platformers, it's a game I've actually reviewed a number of times in my days across multiple formats. Indeed, I had it first on ZX Spectrum and wrote a piece on it for a fanzine back in the day.
Offering single- or two-player action, it puts you in the shoes of either Bub or Bob – a tiny dragon capable of blowing bubbles and popping enemies.
Making your way through the 100 levels in the game requires you to do just that – trap an enemy into one of your bubbles, then pop it as it floats upwards. Each enemy drops a bonus when popped and you rack up points to set a new high score.
As with many games of the time, it features a simple premise but can get fiendishly difficult as you progress. Many a sequel and follow-up appeared in the proceeding years, but few managed to maintain that balance.
In short, Numskull has done it again. It's not only its attention to detail that wins for me, but the choice of games to replicate has always been spot on.
Admittedly, at £219.99 / $249.99 / €249.99 the Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble cabinet can seem a little steep for a single-game unit, but what price memories? It's certainly something that will make any retro gamer smile whether playing or just admiring.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
On Cloudsurfer 2 review: A daily trainer that looks as good as it feels
Plush cushioning, a stylish new upper, and strong heel lockdown make the Cloudsurfer 2 a solid choice
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple CarPlay gets a great free update for Waze users
One of the best navigation apps has been tweaked for Apple users
By Chris Hall Published
-
The computer that changed gaming forever is coming back for good
And yes, it will have rubber keys
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your iPhone now doubles as a full-fledged Nintendo console
A proper iOS Nintendo emulator is here and completely free to download
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This gaming handheld has a wonderful surprise hidden inside
There's something unexpected about the Sugar Cubes X Jelly
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This fun, future gaming handheld comes with a surprise "twist"
There's something a bit different about the Small Universe X Sugar Cube (apart from the name)
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The Atari 400 Mini is the retro games console you never knew you needed
The Amiga A500 and C64 Mini games consoles are getting a surprising follow-up
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This retro Atari handheld comes with the best controller selection ever
MyArcade is back with another slice of Atari goodness
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Retro gaming bonanza: all the ways to relive the classics of yesteryear
There's nothing like nostalgia
By David Nield Published