How to pre-order PS5 Pro – dates, prices and stockists

The PS5 Pro is now official and will be available from November this year. However, you'll be able to secure your own when pre-orders open soon.

Here we explain exactly when that is, which stores are likely to have stock, how much you'll have to pay, and exactly what you're getting.

When do PS5 Pro pre-orders open?

The PS5 Pro will be available to buy from 7 November, but pre-orders open this month, on Thursday 26 September 2024.

How much is PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro is a premium machine and therefore costs considerably more than the standard PlayStation 5.

Here are the prices of the PS5 Pro in your region:

US: $699.99

UK: £699.99

EU: €799.99

Japan: ¥119,980

Australia: AU$1,199.95

Where can you buy the PS5 Pro?

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will be available on Sony's own PlayStation Direct online store.

It will also be available from "participating retailers", although we don't have specifics just yet. It would be very strange if Amazon wasn't one of them, however.

It's almost certain that Best Buy in the US will have pre-order stock, possibly Wallmart too.

We'll update you closer to the pre-order date.

What does the PS5 Pro offer?

After months of speculation, the PS5 Pro was officially unveiled in a technical presentation online on Monday 10 September. It features a number of key improvements over the existing PS5 models, including an upgraded graphics chip.

It will effectively run supported games in higher resolutions with maximum frame rates. For example, while you normally have to decide between fidelity and performance modes on many PS5 games, the Pro version will combine the both in one – you'll get the best looking game running at 60fps or more.

In addition, there will be improved ray tracing support, giving developers the capability to add realistic real-time reflections and shadows without impacting performance.

The PS5 Pro will also come with 2TB of storage on its internal SSD as standard, with the possibility of expanding that through a PS5 SSD card, as before. However, it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you will have to factor in the extra cost should you want to run 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays or physical disc games.

As for other accessories, the console is compatible with the same DualSense controllers and all other add-ons. That includes the DualSense Edge pro controller.