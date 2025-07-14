Prime Day is over but this great PS5 Pro deal rolls on

Amazon's Prime Day sale might be done and dusted but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be found.

For starters, some other UK retailers continue to run their own summer sales – and that includes some big bargains on gaming gear.

UK gamers looking for the PS5 Pro will be thrilled to know that one such deal is still available – you can get the "most powerful" console from John Lewis with a healthy discount. And it even has stock.

Why choose the PS5 Pro?

Launched at the tail end of last year, the PS5 Pro has recently started to come into its own. Games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach have significant improvements when running on the Pro console (over a regular PS5).

Its increased graphical and processing power enables higher resolution images running at faster frame rates, while some games up the ante when it comes to in-game details too.

The console is also more capable with ray-tracing – for more realistic lighting effects – and offers faster loading on many titles.

Sony also plans to introduce additional features in 2026, with a new graphics technology that will improve games even more than now. Indeed, it can be argued that the PS5 Pro shares more with a PC gaming rig than the existing PlayStation 5, although it can play all the same games, of course.

For now, the PS5 Pro is easily the most powerful games console on the market, and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable. I doubt we'll see a PS6 or Xbox Next for a few more years at least. So if you want to play PlayStation games at their best, this is well worth considering.

It's also worth looking out for deals on the DualSense Edge pro controller. For example, EE currently has the white version for just £169 – more £30 less that other retailers.