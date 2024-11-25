Forget about OLED TVs – this Hisense projector is 45% off and offers a 300-inch 4k screen!

It's that time of year again folks – the best Black Friday deals are coming out thick and fast, giving you great tech for less. While just about everything is discounted these days, big ticket tech items are the cornerstone of the sales.
In 2024, home projectors have been the en vogue product. They've been absolutely everywhere this year, with all kinds of manufacturers bringing models to play.
If you're looking to get in on the trend, this deal looks like the best bargain yet. Snag a Hisense projector with a max screen size of 300-inches – now £900 off at Amazon!
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
That's a bargain. You'll snag a projector which can show anything from 65-inch all the way up to a 300-inch display. That's all in 4k resolution, too, meaning you're going to be looking at some really clean and crisp imagery. It's even the first mini projector to include Dolby Vision!
JBL Audio is built in, too. That's a pair of 10W speakers, with Dolby Atmos certification. It should be more than enough for most people, though if you do opt for a dedicated audio rig, there's plenty of I/O options to hook it up to.
The projector uses the VIDAA Smart OS platform, which will be familiar to users of Hisense TVs. That brings the best streaming services right to the device, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime video.
Of course, for many people, the best TVs on the market are a much more appealing prospect. They're far more traditional than these projectors, and will feel more familiar for most users.
Still, tastes are changing, and it really does feel like these projectors are starting to take hold. You can get much larger screen sizes for your money, which is a big selling point.
If you fancy giving the wonderful world of projectors a go, this Hisense deal is probably the best you're going to get!
