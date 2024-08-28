New Sony earbuds offer colourful options with a price tag you won't believe

Quick Summary Sony just unveiled a new pair of earbuds. Dubbed the WF-C510, these offer good specs for an unbelievably low price.

I'm a massive advocate for investing in a pair of the best earbuds. For me, there really is nothing better – exceptional audio quality, top-notch noise cancellation and a stylish design.

Still, it's hard to get around just how expensive they can be. If you want the best of the best, you'd better be prepared to part with a few hundred pounds at least.

That's certainly not pocket change for most, but fortunately there are other options. The new Sony WF-C510 might be the latest of those.

Coming from the brand behind iconic devices like the Sony WF-1000XM5, these should pack in a lot of audio prowess. That certainly seems to be the case, with headline features like 360 Reality Audio and a battery life of up to 11 hours.

The buds have also been designed for ultimate comfort. Sporting the brand's smallest ever closed-type earbuds, these are perfect for those with smaller ears, who might struggle with traditional designs.

(Image credit: Sony)

That makes use of a massive ear shape dataset, which has been collated since the first ever pair of in-ear headphones were introduced back in 1982. That has helped the brand to create a design which should suit just about anyone.

Far beyond the design, though, the real magic for this pair of earbuds comes in the connectivity. That's because this model will still be able to make use of the fantastic Sony Headphones Connect app.

If you haven't had the absolute pleasure of using that app, you really are missing out. It is – without any shadow of a doubt – the best app out there when it comes to controlling your in-ear audio devices.

The WF-C510 earbuds come in a range of four colours. Users can pick from black and white options, as well as a pale blue and a yellow hue.

Priced at just £55 (approx. $73; AU$107), these look like a really solid option. You'll get access to the fantastic Sony app, as well as a stylish design which promises good things on the audio front. What's not to love?