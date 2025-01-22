Huawei's flagship earbuds are discounted right now

There's a lot of choice when it comes to earbuds and you can pay anything from a few pounds to hundreds depending on the quality. To get the best earbuds we normally recommend you invest a little more, but sometimes there are ways to get a good pair for less.
Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 4 are the latest in its Pro series, which represents the best it has to offer in terms of sound. Described as 'tech-advanced' they feature dual drivers, intelligent dynamic ANC (noise cancellation), dual device connection and head motion controls.
The Pro 4 support both HWA lossless and High Res Audio formats, plus offers up to 33 hours of playback thanks to the charging case. The three-mic system also ensures clear call quality for voice calls on the move.
While the FreeBuds Pro 4 are already competitively priced, there's currently a £20 coupon to make them even more appealing. Use code A20AUDIO before 18th Feb 2025 to get the discount.
Save £20 on the latest flagship FreeBuds Pro 4 with the coupon code A20AUDIO before 18th Feb 2025.
