Huawei's flagship earbuds are discounted right now

Get £20 off the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 right now with this discount code

Huawei Freebuds pro 4 deal
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published
in Deals

There's a lot of choice when it comes to earbuds and you can pay anything from a few pounds to hundreds depending on the quality. To get the best earbuds we normally recommend you invest a little more, but sometimes there are ways to get a good pair for less.

Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 4 are the latest in its Pro series, which represents the best it has to offer in terms of sound. Described as 'tech-advanced' they feature dual drivers, intelligent dynamic ANC (noise cancellation), dual device connection and head motion controls.

The Pro 4 support both HWA lossless and High Res Audio formats, plus offers up to 33 hours of playback thanks to the charging case. The three-mic system also ensures clear call quality for voice calls on the move.

While the FreeBuds Pro 4 are already competitively priced, there's currently a £20 coupon to make them even more appealing. Use code A20AUDIO before 18th Feb 2025 to get the discount.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4: was £179.99 now £159.99 at Huawei UK

Save £20 on the latest flagship FreeBuds Pro 4 with the coupon code A20AUDIO before 18th Feb 2025.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal
TOPICS
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸