Five-star DJI Mini 4 Pro drone gets a rare price drop at Amazon

Drones have come a long way from the noisy, suitcase-sized beasts you’d only fly in an empty field.

These days, the innovation is in the sub-250g "mini" variety, which often fold into a jacket pocket, slip under stricter rules but still shoot footage you’re happy to show off. That’s why the DJI Mini line pops up in so many recommendations - it’s the sweet spot for holidays, city breaks and quick shoots where you don’t want to make a scene.

One drone we rate highly for this job in particular is the Mini 4 Pro. In the T3.com review, tech writer Derek Adams dubbed it "the world’s best-value high-end consumer drone" for how much 4K quality and safety tech it squeezes into that featherweight frame.

And best bit? The Mini 4 Pro has just plunged in price on Amazon by just under 20% off the £689 RRP. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab a great travel drone at a decent price, this is it.

DJI Mini 4 Pro (RC-N2): was £689 now £558.09 at Amazon This folding mini-drone shoots 4K HDR, flies for up to 34 minutes, and keeps itself out of trouble with omnidirectional vision sensing. At under 249g, it sits beneath stricter rules in many regions. It’s the RC-N2 bundle, so you’ll use your phone as the display - ideal if you want the best camera drone at this size for less. And at this deal price, you're laughing.

Why buy DJI's Mini Pro 4?

During use, the Mini 4 Pro is praised for punching well above its weight. You’re getting a sharp 1/1.3in sensor for detailed 4K footage and high-res stills, proper omnidirectional obstacle sensing for confidence in tighter spaces, and DJI’s long-range video link (up to 20km in ideal conditions) for a solid feed. It folds to pocket-size, yet we’ve found it remarkably stable and quiet in flight - exactly what you want if you’re filming on holiday or grabbing quick city shots.

A quick heads-up on bundles, however. This Amazon price is for the RC-N2 controller version of the drone, which requires a phone to use. If you prefer an all-in-one handset with a built-in screen, look for the RC 2 packages - pricier, but very slick. Either way, you’re buying into DJI’s easiest-to-live-with 4K mini, and one we’ve awarded top marks for image quality and features in our DJI Mini 4 Pro review.

If you’ve been waiting for a sensible saving on a proper 4K drone that stays under 250g, then be sure to grab this discount while it’s live - popular bundles don’t tend to hang around.