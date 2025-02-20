DJI's "ultimate camera drone" suddenly drops to an unbeatable price at Amazon

We like a good DJI drone deal at T3, and this one is good. The Air 2S, which we called the "ultimate camera drone" in our 5-star review, is currently selling for £729 at Amazon, which is £170 cheaper than its original recommended retail price. It's an awesome drone for intermediate pilots who want to take their drone videography to the next level.

What's so special about the DJI Air 2S? My colleague Derek concluded his review by saying that it's a "sensational camera drone in every respect, from the quality of its upgraded camera to the plethora of advanced in-flight features. If you’re in the market for an affordable compact drone that flies beautifully and shoots pristine video and pin-sharp stills, we don’t think you’ll find a more suitable model."

DJI Air 2S: was £899 now £729 at Amazon The DJI Air 2S delivers outrageously sharp stills and pristine video in 5.4K and packs a plethora of advanced in-flight features. Weighing just 595g, the Air 2S is a versatile choice for aerial photographers and videographers seeking pro-level performance in a portable package.

Today's best DJI Air 2S deals $899.99 View Deal Show more

The DJI Air 2S is a powerful, compact drone with a 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor, allowing it to capture stunning 5.4K video at 30fps and 4K at 60fps. With 12.6 stops of dynamic range, it excels in low-light conditions and retains impressive detail.

DJI’s MasterShots feature automates cinematic footage, selecting the best shots and edits for a professional look. The 4-way obstacle sensing system, combined with APAS 4.0, enhances flight safety by detecting and avoiding obstacles in real-time.

The Air 2S supports OcuSync 3.0 (O3) transmission, delivering a 1080p live feed up to 12km away. Its 31-minute flight time ensures ample airtime for capturing high-quality footage. Additional features include FocusTrack, which offers ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0, making subject tracking smooth as butter.

For more drone offers, check out T3's best DJI drone deals roundup.