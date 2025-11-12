DJI’s last truly sub-250g Mini Pro drone hits lowest-ever price in early Black Friday sale

The recently launched Mini 5 Pro ushered in a new era for the Mini series, and not necessarily in a good way. DJI's latest compact drone comes in a couple of grams over 250g, meaning in most countries, you need a separate licence to fly it – not ideal for hobbyists.

Fear not, as the Mini 4 Pro is not only lighter than 250g but is now also on offer at Amazon, just in time for Black Friday. In fact, it's the cheapest it's ever been, according to price tracking sites such as CamelCamelCamel – I doubt it will be sold for less on Black Friday!

Save £170 DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £689 now £519 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now 25% off at £519 for Black Friday!

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is one of those rare drones that hits the sweet spot between portability and performance. Despite weighing under 249 grams, it offers professional-grade features that were once reserved for larger, pricier models.

Its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor captures detailed 48MP stills and smooth 4K HDR video at up to 60fps, while the bright f/1.7 aperture and dual native ISO ensure excellent results in low light.

You can even film in true vertical orientation, making it ideal for creators who shoot for social media or want cinematic flexibility straight out of the box.

Flight performance is equally impressive: the drone delivers around 34 minutes of flight time per battery, backed by DJI’s robust O4 video transmission system for clear, reliable control over long distances.

It’s also one of the safest drones in its weight class, featuring omnidirectional obstacle sensing that uses multiple wide-angle vision sensors to detect hazards from every direction.

As the last truly sub-250-gram Mini Pro in DJI’s lineup (for now), it’s a drone that offers maximum capability with minimal fuss and without complex registration requirements in many regions. No bulky kit to lug around, just outstanding results in a compact form.