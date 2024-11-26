DJI Mic Mini brings ultra-light design and pro-level features to creators

DJI has introduced the DJI Mic Mini, a compact wireless microphone that packs professional-grade audio features into a lightweight and affordable package.
Weighing just 10g – less than half the weight of its predecessor, the fan-favourite DJI Mic 2 – it promises creators an easy-to-use, portable solution for high-quality sound at an affordable price.
Perfect for vloggers, podcasters, and livestreamers, the DJI Mic Mini offers an impressive suite of features, including dual-level noise cancellation to tackle anything from background hums to street noise.
It also includes automatic limiting to prevent distortion and dual-channel recording for greater flexibility during editing.
With omnidirectional audio recording, this mini marvel ensures every detail of your sound is captured, no matter the environment.
Portability is at the heart of the DJI Mic Mini's design. The lightweight body attaches easily to clothing using a clip or magnet and includes windscreens for outdoor shoots.
Creators can count on its 48-hour battery life when using the included charging case, with a quick five-minute charge delivering up to an hour of use.
Its compact all-in-one case also keeps transmitters, receivers, and accessories organised and ready for any shoot.
The Mic Mini pairs seamlessly with the company’s action cameras and Pocket devices, as well as drones, such as the DJI Neo, making it a natural fit for those already invested in the DJI ecosystem.
It also connects directly to smartphones via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for extra gear and streamlining workflows for creators who need a fast, no-fuss setup.
With its robust anti-interference capabilities and compact design, it’s a go-to choice for anyone looking to upgrade their sound without breaking the bank.
The DJI Mic Mini is available now at DJI and authorised retailers, with prices from £79/ $89/ AU$125 for the standard combo, which includes one transmitter and one receiver.
You’ll have to shell out £145/ $169/ AU$245 for the setup with two transmitters, one receiver and a charging case.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
