I'm desperate to upgrade to a Mac Mini – but is £100 off the best deal we'll see this Black Friday?
My M1 MacBook Air is ready to retire – but is this the best deal on a replacement?
One big purchase I've been planning for a while is an upgrade to my computer. I've been the proud owner of an M1 MacBook Air – still, in my opinion, one of the best value pieces of tech ever – for many years, and while it has served me well in that time, I think it's ready to retire.
With more of my time spent at a static desk than on the move, I'm planning to replace it with the M4 Mac Mini. And it's on a great deal right now, with various outlets offering it with a £100 discount – now just £499 for the base model!
Save £100 on the Apple Mac Mini, complete with an M4 chip and 16GB of unified memory!<p>Check Prices: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8269714-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4655114" target="_blank"><strong>Argos £499| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-mac-mini-2024-m4-256-gb-ssd-silver-10273294.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys £519
That's an astonishingly good value prospect. For that cash, you snag a computer powered by the impressive M4 chip, complete with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.
It's also loaded with 16GB of unified memory – the equivalent of RAM in Apple terms – which should be more than enough for tackling heavy-duty tasks like music production and photo and video editing.
Ports are also pretty impressive. You'll find a pair of USB-C ports on the front, alongside the elusive headphone jack. At the rear, there's a trio of Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as an HDMI and an Ethernet port for a wired internet connection.
That's actually very fully featured, but I still think I'd snag one of these Mac Mini docks while they're discounted, too.
This M4 Mac Mini dock significantly improves the specs offered on the base package.
It adds a whole host of ports – including some USB-A ports, which are arguably the biggest omission from the Apple unit – but it also hides a secret compartment for an SSD. That allows you to add up to 8TB of storage, which is a really useful upgrade.
The unit on sale only has 256GB of storage as standard, which is not much by modern standards. This affordable add-on allows you to upgrade substantially, and for much less cash than you'd pay through Apple itself.
Is this the best Mac Mini deal we're likely to see?
Personally, I think this is as good as it's going to get. While it's true that some deals get even better as Black Friday approaches, that doesn't feel as common these days. With so many brands opening the floodgates much earlier, we tend to see deals start early and continue.
It's also worth noting that Apple deals are fairly uncommon, and this represents a pretty decent price cut. With that in mind, I think this is the best deal we'll see. Now, I'm off to tempt myself into clicking purchase...
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.