Quick Summary UK brand Pure has revealed its affordable portable Bluetooth speaker, the Classic Aura, which features built-in ambient lighting – offering something different to its core Sonos and other competitors. It's keenly priced, too, at £119.99.

As part of my job, I spend a lot of time listening to music. For one, because I love it. For another, because the best Bluetooth speakers require a lot of testing! And it's a little too hot in the UK right now to test the best headphones.

While some big names make great products, from my favourite Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1, to well-known Sonos portables, now there's a new and affordable Bluetooth speaker on the scene from a UK brand.

Pure's Classic Aura speaker features built-in ambient light and only costs £119.99 – undercutting the likes of Sonos and its £179 Roam 2 option. That's a nice price point as an alternative.

Pure is well-known for making DAB radio products and similar, with this new Classic Aura having an air of radio-alike about its design – in particular that carry handle. It's an established brand with plenty of history.

The Aura has 40W of power, a bundle of control buttons, and even a trio of equalisation (EQ) options so you can adjust the sound to your taste. The built-in ambient lighting, meanwhile, comes in 10 different options to suit all eventualities.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth, of course, so you can link up your best phone and listen wherever you are – no wires needed (although there is an AUX input, if preferred!). It's not a Wi-Fi or multi-room speaker like many of Sonos' pricier product alternatives, though.

Pure reckons the Aura can kick out 30 hours of play from a single charge, providing good innings – and it recharges via USB-C for ease.

Available in wood-finished styles, there's Coffee Brown, which is like Walnut, or Cotton White, which is closer to Oak. Either option is the same price and both are IPX2 water-resistant, just to give them a bit more outdoors kudos.