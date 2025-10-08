After loving Marshall's 5-star soundbar, this Acton speaker deal is hugely tempting

Earlier this year, I was able to visit Marshall HQ to see how the brand was creating a soundbar "the Marshall way". It was a sure 5-star success story, too, as the resulting Heston 120 is incredible.

So when I saw that the company's mid-size Bluetooth speaker, the Acton III, had quietly gone on offer, with a third cut from its price, I've since been hugely tempted to nab this new deal.

Check out Amazon's Acton III deal here

I know the Acton III is a winning product, as highlighted in our review – from 2022, making me wonder where the time goes! – which praised the speaker for being "small and stylish", while delivering "surprisingly big sound".

Save 31% (£80.44) Marshall Acton III : was £259.99 now £179.55 at Amazon While it looks nothing alike, the Acton III is about the size of a large loaf of bread, to give you an idea of the space its footprint would occupy. Put it pride of place for room-filling sound, as it requires mains power cord in at all times – it's not a portable product, despite being a Bluetooth speaker.

That's the thing about Marshall products: their look and feel is quintessentially 'Marshall', with that rock'n'roll vibe, stage-amplifier-like aesthetic, and physical control knobs to create a more tactile experience.

That's precisely what you get from the Acton III, with bass/mid/treble control knobs atop, slightly sunken into a recess as part of the design, as to be not too outlandish and alienate a broader range of prospective buyers.

I think the Acton III looks great, even three years after its original launch, and you can even pay £35.91 for 5 months rather than the full price up front. Amazon's interest-free purchase schemes have become reliable – and don't cost you any more cash. It's another reason I'm hugely tempted to buy.